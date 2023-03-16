Small distribution hubs

The idea is that the new exclusive loading and unloading spaces will become a kind of small distribution hub from which the delivery driver can complete their work on foot or with light means of transport.

Cristian Castillo, researcher in the URBANLOG (Urbanization, Trade and Sustainable Logistics) group, member of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business and leader of this initiative, explained "Imagine a designated zone, painted on the ground, in which only HORECA sector drivers can park; if you're delivering a package to a home, you can't park there."

Castillo, who belongs to the UOC-DIGIT research centre, added that this "brings order to an activity that currently operates sub-optimally, with people double parking or parking on the pavement". Catering transporters often service 25 to 30 clients, for which the standard 30-minute parking limit is insufficient.

Digital technology

In addition, the project includes a technological system for monitoring parking spaces in real time so that delivery drivers know whether they are occupied.

The project was jointly conceived by the UOC and ADISCAT (association of food and drinks distributors in Catalonia) as part of the Barcelona Innova Lab Mobility, an initiative promoted by Barcelona City Council, Fira de Barcelona and Mobile World Capital Barcelona. The project, called DUMH-BCN, was the winner among 30 proposals.