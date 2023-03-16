The UOC awarded an honorary doctorate to the British economist Diane Coyle , one of the most influential voices on the understanding of the digital economy in the United Kingdom, on Thursday 7 May. At a ceremony which took place on the Poblenou campus in Barcelona, Coyle championed the role of higher education in "extraordinarily turbulent times" like those the world is currently experiencing, and reiterated the need for universities to be considered "cultural and social institutions".

She warned that a gap has opened up between people who obtain a university degree and those who do not, and that this is what has made universities "a source of polarization". She called on those present to defend higher education. While she was at university, she had "a stroke of luck", as a result of which she had lecturers who motivated her: "They inspired me to see the world as endlessly interesting and to understand that learning is a lifelong occupation; the greatest gift an educator can give." This led to one of her key points: "learning means finding good questions rather than correct answers".

Coyle considers herself a person who was "transformed by education", and she expressed her concern at seeing that "one of the sharpest dividing lines in political and social views is now whether someone has a university degree or not". As an economist, she thinks that while universities "used to be seen as a ladder", today some people see them as "remote institutions divided from the rest of society". She believes that "this cultural chasm has widened, despite the economic importance of higher education institutions". She talked about the difference in university models in the United States, and in countries such as the United Kingdom and Spain, and said that "the arguments reflect an underlying pattern that people who do not have degrees are voting against people who do".

The two groups are separated by their economic prospects because "as the economy digitalizes, higher education has become a passport to better-paid jobs in cities", she warned. As a result, smaller towns and rural areas have been "left behind, with worse jobs", while "the solid, well-paid working-class jobs of the past have gone, and with them the accompanying dignity and respect". Coyle also pointed out that "there has been an unfortunate tendency to disparage people with less education, or to imply that it is somehow their fault if they have not done well in a system that is not designed for them". The UOC's latest honorary doctor expressed her concern that failing to obtain a university degree may be seen as "a personal failing" when she believes it is "a systemic one".