Campus
HONORIS CAUSA 2026

Diane Coyle

Diane Coyle (Bury, 1961) is one of the most influential economists in the analysis of the digital economy and the transformations of contemporary capitalism. She is Bennett Professor of Public Policy at the University of Cambridge and co-directs the Bennett Institute, where she combines research with advisory work and public engagement. Her work focuses on the impact of new technologies, artificial intelligence and the need to rethink economic indicators in order to better measure wellbeing and progress.

Author of books such as The Weightless World and The Measure of Progress: Counting What Really Matters, she has been Economics Editor at The Independent and Vice-Chair of the BBC Trust. In 2023, she was appointed Dame of the British Empire and has established herself as a key voice in the debate on how to build a more sustainable, inclusive economy that can face the challenges of the 21st century.

Diane Coyle honoris causa
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Report on the ceremony

Diane Coyle: "Universities must play a key role in the emerging social order"

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About the ceremony

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  • U Building Auditorium, UOC Campus Carrer del Perú, 52 08018 Barcelona

  • 07/05/2026, 12.00 h CET

https://youtu.be/DHUtIzYxnVs?si=4cLKPMwzY5vOn02J

The digital economy and why GDP has become obsolete

Coyle reflects on how Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ignores fundamental elements for society, such as the care economy and the environment. She also analyzes the transformation toward a digital economy where intangible assets and data take absolute center stage, and poses a key question for the future: who are we really innovating for?

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