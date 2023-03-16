The anguish of misunderstanding a diagnosis

The method most often used by deaf people to facilitate communication in healthcare is automatic voice-to-text transcription systems. These often produce errors or generate texts that are too long, making reading difficult, especially for patients with a limited level of health literacy. "Such systems can miss negation (no's and not's) or interpret them incorrectly. This can cause unnecessary anxiety or serious misunderstandings," said the researcher, who has personally experienced the serious implications of not understanding a medical diagnosis: "I had a scare because of a possible cancer. The doctor said 'the test does not indicate cancer' and the transcript read 'the test indicates cancer'. Fortunately, the growth was benign, but I had to insist that the doctor let me read the results from the pathology laboratory. I have a medical background, but many patients don't."

Her case is one of many in the field of healthcare communication involving people with hearing loss, where critical misunderstandings can occur: erroneous transcriptions might say "it is necessary to operate", when the doctor says "it is not necessary to operate"; or confusing "amoxilin" and "amoxicillin", or "atrial vibration" and "atrial fibrillation".

The results of the researcher's work will be published in guides for health professionals and technical teams. They will be available as open access in Spanish, Catalan and English. They will first be tested by deaf subjects, people with hearing loss and non-native speakers. The main goal is to reduce the risk of illness and death in these groups.

Barriers beyond healthcare

In her career, Hochberg, a translator by training, has had to overcome a range of obstacles, from difficulties finding a job to receiving a lower salary than colleagues in the same position due to her hearing loss. Despite her excellent academic results, she has experienced significant difficulties in finding professional opportunities, she said, especially in the United States, her country of origin.

"Accessibility measures that would allow an organization to take full advantage of a deaf person's abilities are often perceived as an unnecessary expense, rather than a smart investment." "My motto," she said, "is 'How can I help?'. I realized that this project would benefit different sectors of the population, beyond the deaf community of which I am a part. That was the decisive factor in taking it on."

Improving communication in sensitive environments

GRIAL is part of UOC-TRÀNSIC (the Interdisciplinary Research Centre on Social and Cultural Transformations) and Hochberg's research is aligned with its mission to use applied linguistics to improve communication in sensitive environments and for people from vulnerable groups. Albert Morales, a researcher in the group and a member of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, said that the ONCE grant – one of only four postdoctoral fellowships awarded in Spain – recognizes "the commitment of the group and the UOC to research that is transformative and that has a real social application. Science is only excellent if it is fully inclusive and diverse."

Hochberg's research will be fundamental in transforming certain features of specialized health communication and complex medical terminology, and making them more accessible. "This not only guarantees the right to information of vulnerable groups, such as deaf people or foreigners, but also helps develop real safe autonomy in an environment as critical as healthcare," said Morales. The use of real-time transcription and the application of plain language strategies is a priority area for GRIAL, which has organized and taken part in projects to simplify administrative procedures, improve accessibility to social media and analyse the use of sign language in healthcare communication.

"This funding is a great springboard for transferring academic research directly to society. It supports our aim of making the university a benchmark in the use of artificial intelligence, applied linguistics and the processing of natural language for social purposes," said Morales.

This research is aligned with the UOC's strategic missions for Planetary health and well-being and Ethical and human-centred technology, and contributes to the following Sustainable Development Goals: SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities).