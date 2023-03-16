Discussions about digitalization in agriculture often start from the premise that farmers must adapt to new technologies. But what if we turned this approach on its head? What if it were technology itself that had to adapt to the knowledge, experience and needs of the people who work in the fields rather than the other way round?

A study by the Universitat Oberta de Catalonia (UOC) takes the opposite approach, arguing that farmers' lack of trust in digital irrigation technology does not necessarily stem from a lack of knowledge or willingness but is due to the fact that these solutions are often not suited to the actual conditions of the land or to the ecological and social complexity of agriculture.

The UOC-led study analyses why many farmers are sceptical of digital irrigation technologies such as those based on sensors, artificial intelligence (AI) or automated systems in Spain's Mediterranean regions, more specifically in areas of irrigated land in Andalusia and Catalonia. Addressing this issue is particularly important amid droughts and increasing pressure on irrigation systems.

"These tools are presented as key solutions for managing an increasingly scarce resource, but their success relies on farmers trusting that they are appropriate and reliable. The study shows that, in Mediterranean regions with water shortages, decisions about water have direct consequences on yields, food security and the economic stability of farms," said the researcher Paloma Yáñez.

Where does the lack of trust in digital irrigation systems come from?

Although public policies and institutions encourage digitalization in agriculture as a solution to water shortages and climate change, farmers can be slow to embrace these technologies. The study concludes that their scepticism is often founded on legitimate concerns, such as the tendency to ignore their experience, a lack of transparency by institutions or technical limitations.

All this has been considered in the study "Taking farmers' trust issues seriously": Mistrust and the digital tech revolution in water management, published in open access in the Journal of Rural Studies. Its authors are Paloma Yáñez Serrano (lead author) and Lucía Argüelles Ramos, both of them researchers at the UOC's Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory (TURBA Lab) group, and Louisa Prause, a researcher at the Environmental Policy department of the Helmholtz Centre for Environmental Research in Germany.

The study concludes that one of the challenges of agricultural innovation lies not in persuading farmers to adopt these technologies but in designing tools that are actually suited to their agricultural needs. It also notes that farmers' lack of trust can be used to encourage more appropriate innovation in accordance with their needs.