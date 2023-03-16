Jeanette Winterson (Manchester, 1959), one of the most influential British authors of the 21st century, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) at a ceremony held on Thursday 26 February at the UOC Campus in Barcelona. The event paid tribute to the university's core values, including imagination and the transformative potential of technology at the service of the future and a better world, not spurious interests. Winterson told her audience that "everything begins as an act of human imagination, as a vision of some kind. We take what is, and we say, well, what if?". As an example, she talked about the UOC's campus in Barcelona's Poblenou district, "taking a place from the past, the industrialization of the past, and turning it into a building for the future, where students could learn, where they could meet online," demonstrating how technology can "move the world forward".

Winterson commented on the values she believes the university represents, stressing the need to safeguard them against the "wrong people" who seek to impose their own vision, driven by a desire to monetize everything. "We don't want everything to be monetized." She highlighted the need for the university to instil in students "the idea of learning, the idea of imagination, the idea of a community of like-minded spirits who are not afraid to agree and disagree", because "we can change everything except the time that we were born in".

She went on to say that people linked to universities have the privilege of "this free thinking, free learning environment, a pocket of air in an upturned boat, a place to breathe, a place where energy can be transmitted." Universities, she stressed, offer the possibility of building a better future. And she urged her listeners to "use everything that you have, everything that you've learned, everything that you are, every bit of your privilege, every ounce of your power to make this world into a world that we can be proud of, not just now, but in the future."

The UOC's Governing Council unanimously decided to distinguish the British novelist for her outstanding literary career and international standing. UOC General Secretary Pere Fabra stressed how she has addressed the "profound complexities" at the "intersection of literature, critical thinking and the impact of technologies, especially AI", when announcing the Council's decision to award Winterson an honorary doctorate. He also highlighted her commitment to the "defence of diversity and inclusion" and her "empathetic stance, which challenges established conventions and promotes an essential ethical reflection on identity and gender in contemporary society".