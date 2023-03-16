Diagnoses of depression, one of the most common mental disorders, increased by nearly 50% between 1990 and 2017, according to data from the World Health Organization (WHO). Currently, depression affects around 5% of the world's population. In Catalonia, the number of people diagnosed with the condition has also risen significantly in recent years. Between 2017 and 2022, the figures for depression and mood disorders grew by 86.6%, as reported by Catalonia's public network of primary healthcare centres.

New technologies to treat this disorder, mainly mobile apps, have proven highly effective when used in conjunction with face-to-face psychological interventions, and help relieve the high care burden on health systems. The challenge is ensuring the quality of these mobile apps, as most of them are not based on scientific evidence and there is no guarantee they can effectively treat patients.

A team from the eHealth Lab research group at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has carried out a study to identify the most important criteria for patients when using apps for the treatment of depression. The goal of this research is to develop a digital solution, to be called EvalDepApps, that will evaluate apps for managing depression and help patients and health professionals to choose the most appropriate tool to support their treatment. The study, Validation and selection of criteria for evaluating apps for managing depression: a Delphi study, has been published in the British Medical Journal and received funding from Spain's National RDI Plan.

"Just as we evaluate a drug or a medical product before it reaches the market to ensure its efficacy and safety, any apps we use to take care of our health and well-being must also be evaluated to determine their effects, and we're not currently doing enough of this. These apps can have a potential impact on public health, and can even be harmful in some cases," said Carme Carrion, project leader and principal investigator at the UOC's eHealth Lab.

The aim of the EvalDepApps project is to develop a tool that will evaluate and validate apps for depression based on scientific evidence, thereby responding to the needs of patients who use them. This tool, which will also be a mobile app, will give users clear indications to help them choose an app for treating depression that suits their individual needs and preferences.