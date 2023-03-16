The UOC has held its first UOC Staff Week . This international gathering to strengthen ties with partner universities in Europe and Latin America and share innovative experiences and initiatives in higher education was held on the UOC Campus from 16 to 19 March.

Organized by the UOC's OpenEU Office and its Alliances, Community and Equity department, the Staff Week brought together a total of 56 professionals from higher education institutions (mostly members of the OpenEU alliance, which is coordinated by the UOC) from 12 European countries, such as Germany, Iceland, Bulgaria, Portugal, Cyprus, Greece and Latvia, and associated countries such as Turkey. In addition, about 30 professionals in Latin America, specifically Mexico, Chile, Colombia and Peru, took part online.

In the opening session, UOC rector Àngels Fitó noted that the challenges facing universities today call for shared responses: "Universities are facing challenges that are too complex to tackle alone. When institutions work together, they can combine their expertise, share resources and create initiatives that would not be possible individually. The future of higher education will be built through networks of trust, dialogue and cooperation."

Fitó also highlighted the UOC's pioneering role as a digital university, established more than 30 years ago to expand access to higher education through technology and to offer a flexible, accessible learning model, tailored to the diverse needs of students.

Manel Jiménez-Morales, vice rector for Alliances, Community and Culture, observed: "This gathering is a reminder that universities, first and foremost, are communities of connected knowledge. When professionals from different contexts share practices and projects, new opportunities for innovation and learning are generated, and it reinforces a global interuniversity community committed to higher education that is more open and inclusive."