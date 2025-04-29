About the eHealth Center
The eHealth Center is an open and transdisciplinary research centre. It focuses on knowledge generation, exchange and transfer, educating and empowering professionals and citizens using technology so that they can lead a paradigm shift in health. It is people-centred, using research, education and counselling to contribute to social progress and well-being.
2030 Agenda
The eHealth Center spearheads the IAU SDG3 cluster on Health and Wellbeing as part of the IAU Global Cluster on Higher Education and Research for Sustainable Development (HESD).
UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences
The UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences was designated as a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre in the field of digital health in April 2018.
Goals
- We are an academic centre specializing in digital health. We generate, transmit and share knowledge, taking an interdisciplinary approach with the aim of promoting and improving individual and collective health and well-being, based on scientific evidence.
- We conduct research into the use of digital technologies to meet health goals. We investigate how digitalization can contribute to more robust health systems and better trained professionals.
- We believe individuals must take a leading role in managing their health. With the right information they are able to determine what they need to improve their well-being.
- We're looking for partners to help us accelerate the paradigm shift in health. Do you carry out research in digital health or, as a professional, are you interested in how tech can support healthcare?
Digital health
Health goals
Improve well-being
Accelerate change
What do we do?
We conduct research to address the scientific challenges of digital health and healthcare in the following fields:
- Education, literacy, empowerment and participation.
- Data science and artificial intelligence.
- Designing and assessing of digital health interventions.
- Transferring and sharing of knowledge and digital solutions with key stakeholders in society.
- Empowering citizens and health professionals through education, training and co-creation.
- Raising awareness in society on key aspects of digital health.
At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!