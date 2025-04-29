Advisory Board
The UOC eHealth Center's Advisory Board provides guidance in the eHC's research, innovation and training strategies. Its members are internationally respected independent experts with proven track records in the field of e-health.
Joan X. Comella Carnicé
Director of Research & Innovation at Hospital Sant Joan de Déu de Barcelona.
Nuria Oliver
Scientífic Director and co-founder at ELLIS Alicante Foundation.
Antoni Trilla
Head of the Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology Service at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona.
Itziar Larizgoitia
Public health expert and former coordinator for Patient Safety of the World Health Organization (WHO).
Sara Pérez
Neuropsychologist, Profesor at Universidad Complutense de Madrid and member of European Patients’ Academy on Therapeutic Innovation (EUPATI).
Yolima Cossio
Director of Information Systems and Management Support at Vall d'Hebron Hospital.
Marcelo D'Agostino
Information Systems and Digital Health Advisor of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
Xavier Prats Monné
Chair of the Board of Trustees of Hospital de la Santa Creu i Sant Pau and European Commission Director-General for Education and Culture and Health.