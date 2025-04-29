Team
The UOC eHealth Center's Executive Board is its permanent administration and management body. Its function is to define the centre's strategic and working plans, monitor and assess the activities performed, and implement the necessary agreements to ensure that the centre's purposes and goals are fulfilled.
Xavier Vilajosana
Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship
Marta Aymerich
Director of the eHealth Center
Salvador Macip
Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences
Daniel Riera
Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications
Jordi Planella
Dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences
Josep Prieto
Academic Coordinator of the UOC's TechLabs
The eHealth Center team producing the centre's outcomes is composed of different professional profiles from different parts of the UOC. This range of profiles provides an interdisciplinary vision, looking to ensure the best possible results in the field of e-health.
Eva Aumatell
Research and Training technician