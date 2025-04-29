Campus

Team

The UOC eHealth Center's Executive Board is its permanent administration and management body. Its function is to define the centre's strategic and working plans, monitor and assess the activities performed, and implement the necessary agreements to ensure that the centre's purposes and goals are fulfilled.

Xavier Vilajosana

Vice Rector for Research, Knowledge Transfer and Entrepreneurship

Marta Aymerich

Director of the eHealth Center

Salvador Macip

Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences

Daniel Riera

Dean of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications

Jordi Planella

Dean of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences

Josep Prieto

Academic Coordinator of the UOC's TechLabs

Team

The eHealth Center team producing the centre's outcomes is composed of different professional profiles from different parts of the UOC. This range of profiles provides an interdisciplinary vision, looking to ensure the best possible results in the field of e-health.

Marta Aymerich

eHealth Center Director

Carme Carrion

Scientific coordinator of the eHealth community

Imma Alberch

Communication & Outreach technician

Marc Graells

Technical coordination

Eva Aumatell

Research and Training technician

 

Noemí Robles

Coordination of the Research and Project Support Service

Team associated to cross sectional initiatives

Francesc Saigí

Director of the WHO collaborating centre for eHealth

Marco Inzitari

Barcelona Aging Longevity (BALL)

Liv Raphael

SDG 3 Cluster Lead