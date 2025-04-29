Campus

The chairs develop training, research, technology and knowledge transfer projects in order to generate and exchange knowledge in the field of digital health.

At this time, the two chairs associated with the eHealth Center are inactive.

Shot of a doctor showing a patient some information on a digital tablet

UOC-BSA Chair in Applied Research and Data Analysis in Health

The mission of the UOC-BSA Chair is to significantly advance the application of big data and data analysis within the field of health. It does this using a multidisciplinary approach with the participation of all of the agents involved in the healthcare system.

Beautiful young woman physician sitting at the table and smiling while working on modern laptop

COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health

The purpose of the COCEMFE- UOC Chair in Personal Autonomy and Digital Health is to deliver research, innovation and knowledge transfer relating to personal autonomy in its convergence with e-health.

