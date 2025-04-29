2030 Agenda: SDG 3 Good health and well-being
The IAU SDG3 cluster on Health and Wellbeing is an open network of higher education institutions spanning five continents and spearheaded by the UOC's eHealth Center. The cluster's aim is to be a champion for higher education and promote an integrated approach to health, in support of equity and wellbeing worldwide in line with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda.
The SDG3 cluster is a global open knowledge network that champions an inclusive, multi-disciplinary and action-focused approach to university teaching and research in health sciences.
The SDG3 Cluster on health and wellbeing aspires to leverage university members’ commitment, passion, unique strengths, resources and networks as a higher education champion for an integrated approach to health in support of equity and wellbeing worldwide.
Priority areas
Connection
Bridging the knowledge/policy gap by informing policy dialogues on the cluster priorities related to the SDGs.
Digital health
Harnessing the power of online working and e-health methodologies and tools to encourage learning, and leverage knowledge and resources across the network.
Local
Promoting the consideration of local needs and voices in university research, teaching and public policy.
Research
Promoting informed academic research and policymaking by all relevant stakeholders.
Equity
Encouraging the inclusion of the concepts of equity and integrated, patient-centred approaches to health in university curricula.
Collaboration
Fomenting cross-sector collaboration and a systematic approach to advancing SDG 3.
Collaborating for an integrated approach to health, in support of equity
The eHealth Center spearheads the IAU's SDG 3 cluster on health and wellbeing, part of its global Higher Education and Research for Sustainable Development (HESD).Find out more
Knowledge dissemination
Strengthen research activity and the knowledge base, participation in conferences, forums and outreach journals related to the field of activity.
Research and innovation
Carry out research and development projects with the collaboration of master's degree and doctoral students and of professionals with an interest in scientific output.
SDG 3 Cluster
The SDG 3 cluster aims to contribute to:
- Determinants of health now guide policymaking in health and inform teaching and research.
- The healthcare workforce has a better understanding of integrated health and wellbeing and patient-centred service.
- Academic research related to health and wellbeing is more widely accessible and can be put into practice.
- Higher education teaching integrates student-centred and active learning approaches as key aspects in advancing their education and future impact on the world.
- The development and dissemination of knowledge draws on and benefits the local community.
- Higher education now has a voice in global governance in relation to public health, and in particular, SDG3.
- Systematic thinking and cross-sector collaboration has been integrated in the way healthcare is planned, taught and delivered.
- Health promotion
- Higher education and competencies of health professionals
- Public policies
- Technology and health
- Sustainable development
Liv Raphael, director of the SDG 3 cluster (UOC).
Carme Carrion, principal researcher of the eHealth Lab research group of the Health Sciences Studies and the UOC eHealth Center.
Imma Alberch, communication and outreach technician at the eHealth Center (UOC).
Marc Graells, technical coordination of the eHealth Center (UOC).
Marta Aymerich, director of the eHealth Center and researcher of the eHealth Lab research group of the Health Sciences Studies and the UOC eHealth Center.
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (Spain)
Universidad de Caldas (Colombia)
University College Dublin (Ireland)
Universitas Gadjah Mada (Indonesia)
University of Public Health - Makerere (Uganda)
Western Sydney University (Australia)
Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana (Mexico)