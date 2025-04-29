Campus

Epidemics and neglected diseases in a global world

Epidemics can spread rapidly, cross geographical borders and turn into global problems that require a coordinated international response. Meanwhile, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) disproportionately affect populations with limited resources and they do not receive the attention or funding they need. This situation is made worse by existing social inequalities on a global scale.

Technology at the service of public health

The use of big data, artificial intelligence and digital tools can improve early detection, epidemiological monitoring and the distribution of health resources. At the eHealth Center, we work to raise awareness of the crucial role that technology and innovation can play in responding to epidemics and tackling neglected diseases.

