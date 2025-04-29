Human health and planetary health
Scientific evidence shows that the state of our planet and people's well-being are closely linked. The health of human beings depends on the resources and services of the planet's ecosystems. When these ecosystems are threatened by pollution, climate change, deforestation, or the loss of biodiversity, human health is also affected.
Healthy planet, healthy societies
The health of our planet and the One Health concept are a growing focus of our research, encouraging interdisciplinary cooperation to address health problems from a holistic and collaborative perspective. This approach is particularly important for preventing, predicting, detecting and responding to global health threats.
Research with a social impact: we conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
