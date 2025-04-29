Campus

Socioeconomic impact and the unequal distribution of health services

The unequal distribution of health services across social groups and countries, fuelled by socioeconomic inequalities, leads to systematic disparities in healthcare access and quality. This highlights the need for evidence-based, largely digital solutions to narrow these inequalities and improve health equity.

Close up of hand touching smartwatch with health app on the screen, gadget for fitness active lifestyle.

Health accessible to all

To address this challenge we must develop and roll out innovative technologies to promote health literacy and empower individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. It also calls for measures and approaches designed to reduce inequalities in access to health services and in their quality.

Telemedicine and health inequalities
nyni68pgTKc

Telemedicine and health inequalities

Innovation

Literacy

Community

Access

Project showcase

Veure-ho tot
Contact

At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!

Contact us