Socioeconomic impact and the unequal distribution of health services
The unequal distribution of health services across social groups and countries, fuelled by socioeconomic inequalities, leads to systematic disparities in healthcare access and quality. This highlights the need for evidence-based, largely digital solutions to narrow these inequalities and improve health equity.
Health accessible to all
To address this challenge we must develop and roll out innovative technologies to promote health literacy and empower individuals and communities to make informed decisions about their health and well-being. It also calls for measures and approaches designed to reduce inequalities in access to health services and in their quality.
Innovation
Literacy
Community
Access
Challenges
Research with a social impact: we conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
At the eHealth Center we're looking for people and organizations who are keen to transform the health paradigm. Join us and we'll enable this change!