Promoting mental health and emotional well-being
In light of growing diagnoses of mental health disorders in the population and the consequent increase in demand for mental health care services, one of the global health challenges we now face is how to support people's emotional well-being. In an increasingly interconnected digital world, responsible use of information and communication technologies can help us achieve this goal.
Technology for the benefit of mental health
Digital health research can contribute to the development of new tools and procedures to support emotional well-being and resilience in diverse communities and contexts, including young people, adults, older pèople and vulnerable groups. Technology can play a key role in encouraging self-care and building meaningful relationships.
Research with a social impact: we conduct research to respond to global health challenges.
