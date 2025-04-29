Artificial intelligence is one of the most promising technologies in the field of health research. Two projects that use artificial intelligence technologies in two very different fields have been selected in this year's eHealth Center From idea to project awards: improving patient care, and research into drugs for metastatic cancer. The prizes are endowed with €3,000 for master's degree final project in digital health by students or graduates of the Faculty of Health Sciences and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications .

Sarai Suárez, an expert with a bachelor's degree in Audiovisual Communication who is studying the Master's Degree in E-Health at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), has won the award with the project "Improving doctor-patient communication with AI", which aims to make the medical reports received by patients easier to understand in order to promote a more effective dialogue between the two parties and active participation by patients in making decisions about their health. "Not understanding medical terms, the diagnosis, the prescribed treatment or the recommendations made when discharged can cause poor adherence to treatment, an inability to recognize warning signs and poor follow-up of visits", explained Suárez, who has carried out her project within the framework of her experience as a nursing assistant at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, where she was able to learn more about the world of healthcare.



Suárez's project, which she is carrying out at Vall d'Hebron Hospital, involves testing three models of generative artificial intelligence technologies that produce simplified and enriched versions of medical reports in accordance with the patient's level of health literacy, with easy-to-understand explanations of the medical terms and abbreviations used. The aim is to facilitate the reading and understanding of these documents and see if this technology can be used in clinical practice in the future.

The project assesses three different generative AI technologies: Meta's open-source model Llama 2 and two proprietary code models, ChatGPT and Claude by Anthropic. The results will help create a roadmap to develop a study protocol with patients.

"AI allows you to take complex texts and quickly and automatically 'translate' them into simplified versions with a vocabulary adapted to the patient's knowledge. Unlike previous rule-based solutions, AI learns these simplifications directly from real-life human language examples. Another advantage is that this translation work does not require extra time from the medical team," she said.

If the preliminary results of this pilot are positive, which for now they are, a study with patients in a testing environment that does not affect the care activity at the hospital will be considered. If successful, this technology could be implemented in standard clinical practice in the future.

��Sarai Suárez, alumni del máster#SalutDigital@uocesalut: “El uso de IA puede mejorar la comprensión de los informes médicos y favorecer la participación activa del paciente y la alfabetización en salud”, ganadora de 'De la Idea al Proyecto' @eHealthUOChttps://t.co/FnGIvO07qb pic.twitter.com/o2DDPmtmjo

— eHealth Center UOC (@eHealthUOC) February 22, 2024