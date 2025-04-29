#unitedforhealth videos
Material linked to the #unitedforehealth project: empowering health and digital health from the UOC eHealth Center. A series of short videos in which different social and healthcare professionals explain the keys to digital health and literacy to move toward a more empowered society.
“M-health will enable on-site health systems to be downloaded for a prompt response to users' questions”
David Mateos
Technical coordinator of Salud Responde (Regional Government of Andalusia)
“If health is about communication, let's start talking about it”
Eulàlia Hernández
Research from UOC's eHealth Center
Health will be digital or it won't be
Carme Carrion
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
Planetary Health: Health in the Anthropocene
Cristina O'Callaghan
Universitat Oberta de Catalunya
“Health professionals need to prescribe links, websites and blogs to help people find quality, useful information on the internet”
Joan Carles March
Professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health and co-director of Escuela de Pacientes, operated by the Government of Andalusia's Ministry of Health and Families
"We help patients to manage their own health"
Josefina Monteagudo
Deputy Director-General for Citizen Services and Quality. Director of the Galician Health Service's Citizen Health School
“Why is gamification such a useful tool in promoting health?“
Manuel Escobar
Co-founder of the Healthy Blue Bits app and creator of Esporti Family
"How do you make sure that people use your app?"
"The idea behind Esporti Family is to get people to maintain and develop habits gradually over time, without using the app addictively"
"Education for health is a useful tool for fostering good levels of health literacy"
María Falcón
Faculty of Medicine, University of Murcia
Why is empathetic professional-patient communication so important?
Martina Fernández
Faculty of Nursing and Physiotherapy, Faculty of Nursing, University of Cadiz
“How can patient information be shared securely?”
Míriam Méndez
Data Protection Officer at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona
"Why is it important to know about our rights regarding our health data?"
Míriam Méndez
Data Protection Officer at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona
"Without a good relationship between doctors and their patients, it's impossible to give good diagnoses and to get patients to take their prescriptions"
Pilar Bas
Faculty of Nursing, University of Cadiz UOC
“The hospitals of the future will be hi-tech centres”
Ramon Gomis
Endocrinologist and dean of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences
"Improving health literacy empowers people to handle any health issue that comes their way"
Rosa Suñer
Faculty of Nursing, University of Girona