Campus

#unitedforhealth videos

Material linked to the #unitedforehealth project: empowering health and digital health from the UOC eHealth Center. A series of short videos in which different social and healthcare professionals explain the keys to digital health and literacy to move toward a more empowered society.

Video mHealth
j-wHISdZkAY

#IdeasU4eH

“M-health will enable on-site health systems to be downloaded for a prompt response to users' questions”

David Mateos

Technical coordinator of Salud Responde (Regional Government of Andalusia)

Video about health communication
fnRlBc7Tcak

#ApplicationsU4eH

“If health is about communication, let's start talking about it”

Eulàlia Hernández

Research from UOC's eHealth Center

Video Health will be digital
ROKImoxCn9I

#SGD3

Health will be digital or it won't be

Carme Carrion

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

Video Planetary Health
nYmMvlK2gnk

#SGD3

Planetary Health: Health in the Anthropocene

Cristina O'Callaghan

Universitat Oberta de Catalunya

Video Health and technology
dS-NzrdHc3M

#IdeasU4eH

“Health professionals need to prescribe links, websites and blogs to help people find quality, useful information on the internet”

Joan Carles March

Professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health and co-director of Escuela de Pacientes, operated by the Government of Andalusia's Ministry of Health and Families

Vídeo We help patients to manage their own health
g2WOKqHU3Sk

#IdeasU4eH

"We help patients to manage their own health"

Josefina Monteagudo

Deputy Director-General for Citizen Services and Quality. Director of the Galician Health Service's Citizen Health School

Video Gamification, useful tool in promoting health
MpyzE8vO7Ow

#IdeasU4eH

“Why is gamification such a useful tool in promoting health?“

Manuel Escobar

Co-founder of the Healthy Blue Bits app and creator of Esporti Family

 

Video Esporti Family app
-wf7FrEKSN0

#ApplicationsU4eH

"How do you make sure that people use your app?"

Manuel Escobar

Co-founder of the Healthy Blue Bits app and creator of Esporti Family

Video Esporti Family app
5wOsh0IK9KM

#ApplicationsU4eH

"The idea behind Esporti Family is to get people to maintain and develop habits gradually over time, without using the app addictively"

Manuel Escobar

Co-founder of the Healthy Blue Bits app and creator of Esporti Family

Vídeo La educació per a la salut
Bz4-JUsRWIc

#IdeasU4eH

"Education for health is a useful tool for fostering good levels of health literacy"

María Falcón

Faculty of Medicine, University of Murcia

Video Empathetic professional-patient communication
EtxyQzPAN7o

#IdeasU4eH

Why is empathetic professional-patient communication so important?

Martina Fernández

Faculty of Nursing and Physiotherapy, Faculty of Nursing, University of Cadiz

Video Patient information be shared securely
wksF9cys7v4

#IdeasU4eH

“How can patient information be shared securely?”

Míriam Méndez

Data Protection Officer at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

Video Rights regarding our health data
auM02C7HoPk

#IdeasU4eH

"Why is it important to know about our rights regarding our health data?"

Míriam Méndez

Data Protection Officer at Hospital Clínic de Barcelona

Video Good relationship between doctors and their patients
nr4qiOo0ffc

#IdeasU4eH

"Without a good relationship between doctors and their patients, it's impossible to give good diagnoses and to get patients to take their prescriptions"

Pilar Bas

Faculty of Nursing, University of Cadiz UOC

Vídeo Hospitals of the future
r2Um93TyFnc

#IdeasU4eH

“The hospitals of the future will be hi-tech centres”

Ramon Gomis

Endocrinologist and dean of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences

Video Health literacy empowers people
IY2moev87ds

#IdeasU4eH

"Improving health literacy empowers people to handle any health issue that comes their way"

Rosa Suñer

Faculty of Nursing, University of Girona