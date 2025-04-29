Consulting and training

Our team of researchers, designers and developers works to develop solutions that represent steps forward in improving people's quality of life. No two projects are alike, every challenge is different, and the UOC eHealth Center (eHC) offers unique, individualized solutions. The eHC specializes in research in e-health tools, and we are open to working with other organizations in the sector to contribute scientific evidence.

The consulting projects and contract research we offer to institutions help them develop and improve their knowledge, efficiency and impact.