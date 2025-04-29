the what if forum

COVID-19 has recently shaken our lives, and many health measures have been urgently implemented to ensure better outcomes.

In this year's edition, the eHealth What If Forum 2021 encourages you to ask yourself: What if the digitization accelerated by COVID-19 enabled us to transform health systems? In other words, to what extent is the digitization achieved during the pandemic having an impact on our health and well-being? Is this transformation positive or negative for the public as a whole?