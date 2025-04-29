the what if forum

The eHealth What if Forum 2021
The objective of the eHealth Center is to promote digital health research transversally at the University. The UOC e-health community is made up of the following research groups.
2021 edition
COVID-19 has recently shaken our lives, and many health measures have been urgently implemented to ensure better outcomes.
In this year's edition, the eHealth What If Forum 2021 encourages you to ask yourself: What if the digitization accelerated by COVID-19 enabled us to transform health systems? In other words, to what extent is the digitization achieved during the pandemic having an impact on our health and well-being? Is this transformation positive or negative for the public as a whole?
We hope that these reflections will bring us closer to a new paradigm that strengthens the current health system while helping consolidate each person's role in our own health.
Programme
New digital strategies focused on health and the individual
Speakers:
- Corpus Gómez Calderón, Management and Health Management. HR at Hospital de Denia-Marina Salud.
- Santiago García Blanco, General Manager of Digital Transformation and User Relations, Cantabria Regional Ministry of Health.
- Mikel Ogueta Lana, Deputy Director's Office for Quality and Information Systems, Osakidetza (Basque public health service).
- Elena Torrente Segarra, Deputy Director of Digital Health Development and Head of DKV Digital Health Innolab.
Moderator: Albert Barberà, Director of the UOC's eHealth Center.
Opening of the session: Marta Aymerich, UOC Vice President for Research and Strategic Planning.
- 17 November 2021
- 3.30 p.m. (CET)
- Language: Spanish
The digital transformation of the Health System in Catalonia
Speakers:
- Óscar Solans, Functional Manager of eSalut. Department of Health. Government of Catalonia
- Jordi Piera, Director of the Office for e-Health Strategy of Catalonia.
- Unai Sanchez, Director of Technolgoy and Co-founder of HumanItCare.
- Mireia Sans, Director of the Comte Borrell de Barcelona primary healthcare centre and president of the E-health Doctors Section of the Medical Association of Barcelona (CoMB).
Moderator: Carme Carrion. Associate dean for research of the UOC's Faculty of the Health Sciences.
- 24 November 2021
- 3.30 p.m. (CET)
- Language: Catalan
Lessons from the pandemic: more international collaboration, better health
Speakers:
- Walter Curioso, Member of the WHO Digital Health Roster of Experts. Vice Rector for Research, Continental University, Peru.
- Daniel Otzoy, Founder and Director of RECAINSA, the Central American Health Informatics Network.
- Sandra Eugenia Gallegos Mejía. Doctor and surgeon and member of the Colombian Ministry of Health.
- Janine Sommer, nurse, and patient portal and telemedicine project coordinator in the Health Informatics department at Buenos Aires' Hospital Italiano.
Moderator: Francesc Saigí, director of the WHO collaborating centre for eHealth and member of the UOC's Faculty of Health Sciences
Closing: Albert Barberà, Director of the UOC's eHealth Center.
- 01 December 2021
- 3.30 p.m. (CET)
- Language: Spanish