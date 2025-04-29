Proof of concept
The aim of these calls is to provide spaces for collaborative and interdisciplinary research at the university and, to this end, those interested in applying for grants must have at least one researcher from a scientific discipline other than their own participating in and co-leading their project.
The call for applications for these grants promotes permeability between digital health and other fields of knowledge, encourages collaborative work between researchers from different disciplines and promotes multidisciplinary and interdisciplinary research.
2023
Embodied conversational AI in immersive virtual reality reshaping the future of clinical skills training
Adrián Montesano (Intervention in Clinical and Health Psychology and Promotion of Well-Being, UOC) and Sergi Blanco (Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, Boston)
The project aims to utilize conversational artificial intelligence and virtual reality to facilitate the continuous training of healthcare professionals.
Digitalization of the depression healthcare process in primary care in Catalonia
Carme Carrion (eHealth Lab, UOC) and Josep Vidal (ICS/IDIAP JGol)
The objective of this project is to develop digital tools and solutions that can be applied in the process of depression care.
Remote intervention based on non-invasive neuromodulation in post-COVID19 syndrome
Elena Muñoz (NeuroADaS Lab, UOC) and Julio Gómez (universidad de Castilla la Mancha)
The project aims to improve persistent symptoms of COVID-19 through non-invasive neuromodulation, a technique that has recently sparked interest in the scientific and clinical community.
Enable the integration of reliable and non-invasive hydration sensing technology into the fabrics commonly used in clothing manufacturing at ultra-low-cost
Joan Melià (KISON) and Sanjay E. Sarma (AutoID Lab del Massachusetts Institute of Technology)
The objective of the proposal is to investigate how to integrate low-cost radiofrequency-based sensors into everyday clothing to measure a person's hydration status based on sweat.
2022
Preventing sexual violence against women: towards a gender-swapping immersive virtual reality approach
Adrián Montesano (Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences) and Jorge Luís Bacca (Fundación Universitaria Konrad Lorenz)
El proyecto tiene como objetivo desarrollar y probar una aplicación de inmersión en realidad virtual como intervención de eHealth para prevenir la violencia sexual contra las mujeres.
iFONOLOGO
Llorenç Andreu (Neurodevelop eHealth Lab - Grecil, UOC) and David Bañeres (SOM, UOC)
The objective of this project is the creation and development of an artificial intelligence tool for the assessment and intervention of speech disorders.
Virtual Reality prototype for Pain Intervention
Pierre Bourdin (GAME, UOC) and Rubén Nieto (eHealth Lab, UOC)
The main objective of this study is to develop a low-cost VR system taking into account users' views to help in managing kinesiophobia in fibromyalgia patients.
Understanding the neuroprotective role of bilingualism using advanced MRI analysis
Raquel Viejo-Sobera (Cognitive NeuroLab, UOC) and Ferran Prados (ADaS Lab, UOC)
The project goal is to compare the utility of different methods based on data science and artificial intelligence to study the multimodal brain network characteristics associated with the neuroprotective role of bilingualism.
2021
Digital_Phenotyping
Àgata Lapedriza (AIWELL) and Xavier Baró (AIWELL)
The goal of this project is to test different machine learning techniques to obtain the benchmark results on the detection of meaningful symptoms for the diagnosis of mental disorders in our new MPR dataset.
Big data and multiple sclerosi
Ferran Prados (ADaS Lab) and Jordi Casas (ADaS Lab)
The main goals are: to define the mathematical framework to jointly analyse several brain connectivity networks, to translate the findings to a real scenario with multiple sclerosis patients and analyse the potential use as biomarkers, and to explore the relationship between the new proposed measures and the cognitive function or the disability.
HealthCare Logistics in Depopulated Spain
Cristian Castillo (SUMAT) and Laura Calvet (ICSO)
The mission of this project is to develop a pilot to analyse the effects of a novel approach to improve the way home healthcare services are delivered today by means of hybridizing ICTs with routing solutions.
Competences in e-psychology
Antoni Baena (eHealth Lab) and Belén Jiménez (CareNet)
The objective is to create a conceptual model based on the practice of e-psychology and to know what digital competences a psychology professional should have (in the field of health, work or education) in order to propose how these competences should be empirically and effectively assessed.