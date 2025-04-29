Campus
10/1/20 · News

SpinUOC 2020: Join us as we find out more about the projects developed by entrepreneurs from the UOC community

Join us on 1 October as we find out more about the projects that have made the final of SpinUOC 2020. SpinUOC is the UOC's annual entrepreneurship programme

Each of the eight shortlisted projects will be presented on stage at the former Estrella Damm brewery from 7 p.m. The people behind the projects ­– UOC students, graduates and staff – will look to sway the judges and the audience.

This year's #SpinUOC will broaden horizons

This year, there will also be two live links to the UOC's centres in Madrid and Colombia to offer insights into the diversity of the UOC's entrepreneurial community.

SpinUOC is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, the Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now and Seed&Click.

This event is co-funded by the UOC’s Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).

