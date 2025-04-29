SpinUOC 2020: Join us as we find out more about the projects developed by entrepreneurs from the UOC community
Join us on 1 October as we find out more about the projects that have made the final of SpinUOC 2020. SpinUOC is the UOC's annual entrepreneurship programme
Each of the eight shortlisted projects will be presented on stage at the former Estrella Damm brewery from 7 p.m. The people behind the projects – UOC students, graduates and staff – will look to sway the judges and the audience.
This year's #SpinUOC will broaden horizons
This year, there will also be two live links to the UOC's centres in Madrid and Colombia to offer insights into the diversity of the UOC's entrepreneurial community.
Projects
Aimentia, a project proposing e-mental health solutions, put forth by Edgar Jorbà, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering.
ALFASAAC, a platform specialising in communication and literacy building for people with multiple disabilities (motor, intellectual, sensory), presented by Ruth Candela, student on the UOC's Master's Degree in Learning Difficulties and Language Disorders.
Dood, a smart entryphone for users to manage via their mobile devices, led by Helena Calva, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Digital Design and Creation.
Greta, an artificial intelligence-based solution that puts together bespoke guides for tourists, devised by Xavier Doménech, graduate from the Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and Management.
Smart Classroom, a project that investigates, assesses and advises on school learning environments, led by Marta López, course instructor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
Ticketless, a mobile app for viewing your shopping receipts, created by Oriol Julià, student on the UOC's Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering.
Waital, an app providing information and purchasing options for the products, places and services appearing in the films you watch, as you watch them, presented by José Antonio García, student on the UOC's Executive MBA in E-Business.
Worketik, an ethical employment website, driven by Amèlia Sampere, course instructor at the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.
SpinUOC live stream
Hubbik
SpinUOC is supported by Estrella Damm, Foment del Treball Nacional, the Ramon Molinas Foundation, 4 Years From Now and Seed&Click.
This event is co-funded by the UOC’s Knowledge Transfer and Value Creation Strategic Plan (PETER), approved by the Government of Catalonia, which receives funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF).
