Research Ethics Committee
The Research Ethics Committee (REC) is the collegiate body of the UOC responsible for confidentially assessing the ethical and legal aspects of the research and research-focused teaching activities carried out at the university.
It carries out this role in accordance with the regulations and in compliance with current legislation on scientific research and the protection of personal data.
The REC is responsible for validating research protocols, which entails reviewing each submission, assessing whether it meets the necessary criteria for validation, issuing a final decision and safeguarding all documentation generated throughout the process. The REC operates independently, ensuring the anonymity and confidentiality of personal data, as well as the impartiality and fairness of its decisions.
The REC is responsible for assessing research involving human participants or their biological samples, particularly when personal data are to be used.
The REC's primary role is to serve as an institutional mechanism for achieving these aims by issuing reports that support the approach of any research project wholly or partially carried out by the UOC.
The REC also handles queries from the university community on ethics and data protection in relation to research; assesses research linked to doctoral theses and bachelor's or master's degree final projects; and draws up guidelines or recommendations on specific topics or particularly sensitive issues. In addition, it arbitrates queries and mediates conflicts arising from research activities at the UOC.
The Technical Secretary's Office is the organizational unit within the REC responsible for supporting the assessment of research projects and research-focused teaching activities. It works to ensure that the methodologies used meet the ethical and legal requirements established for research activities carried out at the UOC.
It supports the REC in its role as guarantor in research involving human participants and biological samples, and ensures compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in research involving individuals and/or the use of their personal data.
The UOC's Executive Board appoints the members of the REC, which is composed as follows:
- Chair, a member of the UOC's teaching and research staff.
- Four (4) members of the UOC's teaching and research staff with proven experience or expertise, representing the university's research areas.
- The Deputy General Manager for Research and Knowledge Transfer.
- The data protection officer.
- The head of the Technical Secretary's Office.