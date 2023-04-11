Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Approval of the tesis

Quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses on the Joint Doctoral Programme in Tourism

The (joint) Doctoral Programme in Tourism sets out minimum quality criteria to be met by a doctoral thesis in order for the evaluation and defence process to begin. Before a doctoral thesis can be accepted, the work of the doctoral student must be assessed based on objective quality criteria. In particular, before setting in motion the process for organizing the defence, the doctoral student must have published research or partial results from the thesis in well-established journals or submitted them at conferences of recognized importance in their field.

For this purpose, a points system has been established for publications, in which the doctoral student must obtain at least one point in order for the doctoral thesis to be accepted.

The points system is as follows:

a) 1 point for each article published in a journal included in the following citation databases:

- Journal Citation Reports (JCR): Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) and Science Citation Index (SCIE)

- Scopus, impact index in SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR)

- Arts and Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)

b) 0.5 points for each publication in the following databases and review systems:

- Spanish scientific journals with the FECYT Quality Seal

- Emerging Sources Citation Index (WOS)

- ERIH-PLUS, European Reference Index for the Humanities

- Books and chapters of research works published by publishers of recognized prestige in their research field and which appear in prominent positions in the Scholarly Publishers Indicators (SPI) ranking.

c) 0.25 points for each publication in a journal from the following databases and repertoires:

- Latindex catalogue (scientific journals from Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain and Portugal), with a minimum of 28 criteria.

- H Index of Spanish Journals of Social and Legal Sciences (Google Scholar Metrics).

- Other national and international databases: Scielo, Redalyc, Qualis.

- Works recorded in the proceedings of international conferences, provided that the international scope is explicitly stated in the conference title.

In any event, publications in journals and conferences with no system of external peer review will not be considered.

The requirements for contributions submitted in support of a thesis are:

a) These contributions must have been submitted, published or accepted for publication after the start of the doctoral studies.

b) The contributions must state the name of the university at which the student is doing the doctoral programme. This statement will be made through the affiliation of the supervisor and/or the doctoral student.

c) The doctoral candidate must be listed as the first or second author of all the contributions. Exceptionally, the Academic Committee of the Joint Programme in Tourism may allow the doctoral candidate, in a contribution in support of a thesis, to appear in a position after second, subject to the justifications submitted.

d) A contribution by two or more authors may only be used in support of one thesis.

Quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses as a compendium of publications in the Joint Doctoral Programme in Tourism

Before accepting a doctoral thesis for its defence, the work of the student will be assessed on the basis of quality criteria. In particular, for the defence of the doctoral thesis as a compendium, the student must include at least three publications that meet the quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses on the doctoral programme, one of which must be in a journal indexed in JCR, one in a journal of those considered in the databases and repertoires of group A of those listed below, and a third from group B of those listed below.

The groups classifying the publications that the doctoral student should have made are as follows:

GROUP A journals

· Journal Citation Report (SCI/SSCI)

- Scopus

· SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR)

· Arts and Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)

GROUP B journals

- ERIH European Reference Index for the Humanities of the European Science Foundation

- Spanish scientific journals with the FECYT Quality Seal

- Emerging Sources Citation Index

