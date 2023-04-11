Online Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)
Presentation
The Doctorate Programme in Tourism is part of the REDINTUR cooperation framework, which is made up of 19 Universities with postgraduate studies in Tourism, which has been described in the 2012-2015 National Plan for Tourism of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Tourism, within the Talent and Entrepreneurship section as a strength, highlighting its operation and training programmes in tourism.
It is the result of the coordination and cooperation between research teams with a track record in the scientific-social knowledge of tourism and in accredited training programmes.
Under this framework, the lines of research of the different groups of the aforementioned Universities have been unified and coordinated with the aim of collaborating and promoting training and research in Tourism in Spain.
Broadly speaking, we can indicate the objectives and commitments that have been set:
- To contribute to the training of doctors and researchers in Tourism in order to ...
- To contribute to the training of doctors and researchers in Tourism in order to promote the sustainable growth of a key activity in our social and economic environment.
- To promote research in order to carry out efficient management of information that allows management to be adapted to the profile of the tourist consumer.
- To develop analysis and research techniques to adapt to the evolution of the information society.
- To favour cooperation between universities and the mobility of students and teaching staff.
- To collaborate in innovation and competitiveness in the field of tourism.
- To develop a complete and complex academic curriculum model that is committed to the multidisciplinary nature of tourism education at the heart of the University.
- Full adaptation of the level of university tourism studies in our country to that existing within the European Union and other neighbouring countries, culminating the process initiated with the integration into the university system in 1996.
- To achieve the standardisation of higher studies in tourism with those corresponding to other areas of training in other economic and professional sectors.
- Development of specialisation profiles in areas that allow us to take into account the needs for innovation required by business and tourist destination management.
Official qualification
The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.
The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case.
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA).
In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.
Title of Degree - Doctoral Programme in Tourism, RUCT Code: 5601390, ISCED Code 1 Social and Behavioural Sciences, ISCED Code 2 Travel, Tourism and Leisure.
Start
6 Mar 2023
Online
100%
Admission: March 6, 2023
Languages: Spanish, Catalan, English
Official qualification
Programme quality
The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.
AQU quality seal
Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency