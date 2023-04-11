Campus
Online, anytime
Admissions open

Online Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Presentation

The Doctorate Programme in Tourism is part of the REDINTUR cooperation framework, which is made up of 19 Universities with postgraduate studies in Tourism, which has been described in the 2012-2015 National Plan for Tourism of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Tourism, within the Talent and Entrepreneurship section as a strength, highlighting its operation and training programmes in tourism.

It is the result of the coordination and cooperation between research teams with a track record in the scientific-social knowledge of tourism and in accredited training programmes.

Under this framework, the lines of research of the different groups of the aforementioned Universities have been unified and coordinated with the aim of collaborating and promoting training and research in Tourism in Spain.

Broadly speaking, we can indicate the objectives and commitments that have been set:

  • To contribute to the training of doctors and researchers in Tourism in order to ...

The Doctorate Programme in Tourism is part of the REDINTUR cooperation framework, which is made up of 19 Universities with postgraduate studies in Tourism, which has been described in the 2012-2015 National Plan for Tourism of the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Tourism, within the Talent and Entrepreneurship section as a strength, highlighting its operation and training programmes in tourism.

It is the result of the coordination and cooperation between research teams with a track record in the scientific-social knowledge of tourism and in accredited training programmes.

Under this framework, the lines of research of the different groups of the aforementioned Universities have been unified and coordinated with the aim of collaborating and promoting training and research in Tourism in Spain.

Broadly speaking, we can indicate the objectives and commitments that have been set:

  • To contribute to the training of doctors and researchers in Tourism in order to promote the sustainable growth of a key activity in our social and economic environment.
  • To promote research in order to carry out efficient management of information that allows management to be adapted to the profile of the tourist consumer.
  • To develop analysis and research techniques to adapt to the evolution of the information society.
  • To favour cooperation between universities and the mobility of students and teaching staff.
  • To collaborate in innovation and competitiveness in the field of tourism.
  • To develop a complete and complex academic curriculum model that is committed to the multidisciplinary nature of tourism education at the heart of the University.
  • Full adaptation of the level of university tourism studies in our country to that existing within the European Union and other neighbouring countries, culminating the process initiated with the integration into the university system in 1996.
  • To achieve the standardisation of higher studies in tourism with those corresponding to other areas of training in other economic and professional sectors.
  • Development of specialisation profiles in areas that allow us to take into account the needs for innovation required by business and tourist destination management.

Official qualification

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promot...

The UOC's Doctoral Programme of Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO) is a programme that has been approved by the Spanish Universities Council, and its implementation has been authorized by the Government of Catalonia, in accordance with current legislation.

The UOC's doctoral programmes have full academic validity throughout Spain; where such is the intention, they are qualifications to perform regulated professions, in accordance with the regulations applicable in each case. 

The certificates for these programmes are issued together with a Diploma Supplement (DS), providing details of what the student studied, their results, the professional competencies obtained and the qualification's level in the Spanish higher education system; the aim of this is to facilitate recognition of the qualification and promote students' and graduates' mobility within the European Higher Education Area (EHEA). 

In other countries, the validity of the official university qualifications issued by the UOC will depend on each specific country's education laws.

 

Title of Degree - Doctoral Programme in Tourism, RUCT Code: 5601390, ISCED Code 1 Social and Behavioural Sciences, ISCED Code 2 Travel, Tourism and Leisure.

  • Start

    6 Mar 2023

  • Online

    100%

  • Admission: March 6, 2023

  • Languages: Spanish, Catalan, English

  • Official qualification

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service

Fully online method

World's first ever online university

Personalized guidance and support

  • 4th


    Fourth among Spanish universities under 50 years olD

Programme quality

The quality of this degree programme is endorsed by the Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency (AQU), which ensures that rigorous standards, including those demanded by the EHEA, are met.

AQU quality seal

Catalan University Quality Assurance Agency

Together with:

The first online university
We've earned global recognition in e-learning thanks to our research in the uses of digital technologies
uoc
Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Study plan

Study plan. Competences and skills

The aim of this training is to acquire and develop the following skills:

  • Dealing with contexts in which there is little specific information.
  • Find the key questions to be answered to solve a complex problem.
  • Design, create, develop and undertake novel and innovative projects in their field of knowledge.
  • Work both in a team and autonomously in an international or multidisciplinary context.
  • Integrate knowledge, deal with complexity and formulate judgements with limited information.
  • Intellectual criticism and defence of solutions.
  • Ability to conceive, design or create, implement and adopt a substantial process of research or creation.
  • Ability to contribute to the expansion of the frontiers of knowledge through original research.
  • Ability to carry out critical analysis and evaluation and synthesis of new and complex ideas.
  • Ability to communicate with the academic and scientific community and with society ...

The aim of this training is to acquire and develop the following skills:

  • Dealing with contexts in which there is little specific information.
  • Find the key questions to be answered to solve a complex problem.
  • Design, create, develop and undertake novel and innovative projects in their field of knowledge.
  • Work both in a team and autonomously in an international or multidisciplinary context.
  • Integrate knowledge, deal with complexity and formulate judgements with limited information.
  • Intellectual criticism and defence of solutions.
  • Ability to conceive, design or create, implement and adopt a substantial process of research or creation.
  • Ability to contribute to the expansion of the frontiers of knowledge through original research.
  • Ability to carry out critical analysis and evaluation and synthesis of new and complex ideas.
  • Ability to communicate with the academic and scientific community and with society in general about their fields of knowledge in the modes and languages used by the academic community. knowledge in the modes and languages commonly used in their international scientific community.
  • Ability to promote, in academic and professional contexts, scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress within a society based on the cultural progress within a knowledge-based society.
Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

 

Deposit and thesis oral defense

On completion of the doctoral thesis, the PhD student must apply to the programme's Academic Committee for authorisation to deposit the thesis.

The application must be accompanied by the following documents:

  • Favourable report from the thesis supervisor and, if applicable, from the members of the thesis committee, on the authorisation of the deposit.
  • The document of activities that the doctoral student has carried out.
  • A summary of the doctoral thesis of a maximum of 4,000 characters, written in Catalan, Spanish and English. If the doctoral thesis is written in a language other than these in accordance with article 26, a summary in this language must also be submitted.
  • A copy of the doctoral thesis, the student's curriculum vitae and the activities document, in electronic format.

Two doctors who are experts in the field of the doctoral thesis will produce independent and anonymous reports on the thesis.

Once the above reports have been requested, the thesis supervisor will be asked to propose between five and seven doctors from five different universities or institutions who may form part of the panel responsible for judging the thesis. The academic committee of the programme will proceed, in view of the documentation received, to authorise or not the doctoral thesis defense.

Once the defense has been authorised, the chair of the examining board sets the date for the reading and defence of the thesis and the Doctoral School convenes the public defence of the thesis, which consists of the presentation and defence of the research work prepared by the PhD student to the members of the examining board.

The members of the examining board ask the PhD student any questions they consider appropriate. Likewise, persons holding a doctoral degree who are present at the public event may ask questions at the time and in the manner indicated by the chair of the panel.

After the reading and defence of the thesis, each member of the examining board gives a written assessment of the thesis and its defence and issues a written report with the overall grade awarded to the thesis according to the following scale: "not pass", "pass", "good" or "excellent".

 

Type of training activityDurationTeaching  modeTimingCompulsory or optional
CoursesOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodRecommendable
Training complements One semesterOnlineFirst year (first or second semester)Optional
Training worshops Two monthsOnlineDuring the research periodHighly recommendable
Courses on research, transference and entrepreneurshipOne semesterOnlineDuring the research periodOptional
Workshops 10 hoursOn-siteDuring the research periodOptional

Approval of the tesis

Quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses on the Joint Doctoral Programme in Tourism

The (joint) Doctoral Programme in Tourism sets out minimum quality criteria to be met by a doctoral thesis in order for the evaluation and defence process to begin. Before a doctoral thesis can be accepted, the work of the doctoral student must be assessed based on objective quality criteria. In particular, before setting in motion the process for organizing the defence, the doctoral student must have published research or partial results from the thesis in well-established journals or submitted them at conferences of recognized importance in their field.

For this purpose, a points system has been established for publications, in which the doctoral student must obtain at least one point in order for the doctoral thesis to be accepted.

The points system is as follows:

a) 1 point for each article  published in a journal included in the following citation databases:

- Journal Citation Reports (JCR): Social Science Citation Index (SSCI) and Science Citation Index (SCIE)
- Scopus, impact index in SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR)
- Arts and Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)

b) 0.5 points for each publication in the following databases and review systems:

- Spanish scientific journals with the FECYT Quality Seal
- Emerging Sources Citation Index (WOS)
- ERIH-PLUS, European Reference Index for the Humanities
- Books and chapters of research works published by publishers of recognized prestige in their research field and which appear in prominent positions in the Scholarly Publishers Indicators (SPI) ranking.

c) 0.25 points for each publication in a journal from the following databases and repertoires:

- Latindex catalogue (scientific journals from Latin America, the Caribbean, Spain and Portugal), with a minimum of 28 criteria.
- H Index of Spanish Journals of Social and Legal Sciences (Google Scholar Metrics).
- Other national and international databases: Scielo, Redalyc, Qualis.
- Works recorded in the proceedings of international conferences, provided that the international scope is explicitly stated in the conference title.

In any event, publications in journals and conferences with no system of external peer review will not be considered. 

The requirements for contributions submitted in support of a thesis are:

a) These contributions must have been submitted, published or accepted for publication after the start of the doctoral studies.

b) The contributions must state the name of the university at which the student is doing the doctoral programme. This statement will be made through the affiliation of the supervisor and/or the doctoral student.

c) The doctoral candidate must be listed as the first or second author of all the contributions. Exceptionally, the Academic Committee of the Joint Programme in Tourism may allow the doctoral candidate, in a contribution in support of a thesis, to appear in a position after second, subject to the justifications submitted.

d) A contribution by two or more authors may only be used in support of one thesis.

Quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses as a compendium of publications in the Joint Doctoral Programme in Tourism 

Before accepting a doctoral thesis for its defence, the work of the student will be assessed on the basis of quality criteria. In particular, for the defence of the doctoral thesis as a compendium, the student must include at least three publications that meet the quality criteria for the defence of doctoral theses on the doctoral programme, one of which must be in a journal indexed in JCR, one in a journal of those considered in the databases and repertoires of group A of those listed below, and a third from group B of those listed below. 
The groups classifying the publications that the doctoral student should have made are as follows:

GROUP A journals

· Journal Citation Report (SCI/SSCI)
- Scopus
· SCImago Journal & Country Rank (SJR)
· Arts and Humanities Citation Index (AHCI)

GROUP B journals
- ERIH European Reference Index for the Humanities of the European Science Foundation
- Spanish scientific journals with the FECYT Quality Seal
- Emerging Sources Citation Index

The requirements for contributions submitted in support of a thesis are:

- These contributions must have been submitted, published or accepted for publication after the start of the doctoral studies.
- The contributions must state the name of the university at which the student is doing the doctoral programme. This statement will be made through the affiliation of the supervisor and/or the doctoral student.

- The doctoral candidate must be listed as the first or second author of all the contributions. In truly exceptional cases, the Academic Committee of the Joint Programme in Tourism may allow the doctoral candidate, in a contribution in support of a thesis, to appear in a position after second, subject to the justifications submitted.
A contribution by two or more authors may only be used in support of one thesis.

Training complements and activities

All courses are subject to availability

Complementary subjects

Temes d'Inv. avançada turisme sostenible TIC (Català / Español)
Complementary

Sostenibilitat i Turisme (Català / Español)
Complementary

Mètodes d'investigació qualitativa (Català / Español)
Complementary

Mètodes d'investigació quantitativa (Català / Español)
Complementary

Library Workshops

Bibliographic reference management (English)
Mandatory

Search for academic information (English) 
Highly recom.

Where to publish: How to identify leading journals? (English)
Highly recom.

Open access (English)
Highly recom.

Doctorate subjects

Research Design for Social Sciences (English)
Highly recom.

Advanced Quantitative Met. in Knowledge Society (English)
Highly recom.

Advanced Qualitative Met. in Knowledge...

All courses are subject to availability

Complementary subjects

Temes d'Inv. avançada turisme sostenible TIC (Català / Español)
Complementary

Sostenibilitat i Turisme (Català / Español)
Complementary

Mètodes d'investigació qualitativa (Català / Español)
Complementary

Mètodes d'investigació quantitativa (Català / Español)
Complementary

Library Workshops

Bibliographic reference management (English)
Mandatory

Search for academic information (English) 
Highly recom.

Where to publish: How to identify leading journals? (English)
Highly recom.

Open access (English)
Highly recom.

Doctorate subjects

Research Design for Social Sciences (English)
Highly recom.

Advanced Quantitative Met. in Knowledge Society (English)
Highly recom.

Advanced Qualitative Met. in Knowledge Society (English)
Highly recom.

Research, transfer, and entrepreneurship courses

Academic Presentations (English)
Mandatory

Academic Writing (English)
Highly recom.

Entrepreneurship for Researchers (English)
Mandatory

Int. to patents and intellectual property protection (English)
Highly recommended.

Responsible Research & Innovation (RRI) (English)
Recommended

Research and gender (English)

Recommended

The aim of this training is to acquire and develop the following skills:

  • Dealing with contexts in which there is little specific information.
  • Find the key questions to be answered to solve a complex problem.
  • Design, create, develop and undertake novel and innovative projects in their field of knowledge.
  • Work both in a team and autonomously in an international or multidisciplinary context.
  • Integrate knowledge, deal with complexity and formulate judgements with limited information.
  • Intellectual criticism and defence of solutions.
  • Ability to conceive, design or create, implement and adopt a substantial process of research or creation.
  • Ability to contribute to the expansion of the frontiers of knowledge through original research.
  • Ability to carry out critical analysis and evaluation and synthesis of new and complex ideas.
  • Ability to communicate with the academic and scientific community and with society...

The aim of this training is to acquire and develop the following skills:

  • Dealing with contexts in which there is little specific information.
  • Find the key questions to be answered to solve a complex problem.
  • Design, create, develop and undertake novel and innovative projects in their field of knowledge.
  • Work both in a team and autonomously in an international or multidisciplinary context.
  • Integrate knowledge, deal with complexity and formulate judgements with limited information.
  • Intellectual criticism and defence of solutions.
  • Ability to conceive, design or create, implement and adopt a substantial process of research or creation.
  • Ability to contribute to the expansion of the frontiers of knowledge through original research.
  • Ability to carry out critical analysis and evaluation and synthesis of new and complex ideas.
  • Ability to communicate with the academic and scientific community and with society in general about their fields of knowledge in the modes and languages used by the academic community. knowledge in the modes and languages commonly used in their international scientific community.
  • Ability to promote, in academic and professional contexts, scientific, technological, social, artistic or cultural progress within a society based on the cultural progress within a knowledge-based society.

Itinerary and duration

The maximum duration of the programme is three years if pursued full-time and five years if part-time, counting from the doctoral candidate's admission to the programme until presentation of the doctoral thesis. Calculation of this period does not include parental leave or extended sick leave the Academic Commission of the programme considers justified.

Permanence regulations

The following are causes for definitive withdrawal from the doctoral programme:

  • The expiry of the periods of stay and, if applicable, of any extensions that may have been authorised.
  • The refusal of the requested extensions, in accordance with Article 21.2.
  • Failure to formalise enrolment within the deadlines and in the manner established by the Doctoral School without having requested temporary withdrawal.
  • When the acceptance of the research plan has not been requested within the period established by the Doctoral School.
  • When the acceptance of the research plan has not been requested within the period established by the Doctoral School.
  • Having obtained two negative evaluations in the research plan and/or in the annual activities document, in accordance with article 36.3 of these regulations.
  • When two negative evaluations have been obtained in the research plan and/or in the annual activities document, in accordance with article 36.3 of these regulations.
  • When the documents established by the programme's academic committee for the annual assessment and monitoring of the research plan have not been submitted within the established deadline.
  • Those that may arise from the corresponding disciplinary sanctions, in accordance with the UOC's Regulations on Rights and Duties.

Control procedures

The completion of the activities proposed in the training plan at the beginning of the doctoral programme and the submission of the research plan at the end of the first year and in subsequent years of the activities document will be the mechanisms for monitoring the progress of the research, always under the supervision of the thesis supervisor.

The assignment of the thesis supervisor is made by the programme's Academic Committee during the first three months after enrolment. The thesis supervisor is ultimately responsible for conducting all the doctoral student's research work.

Research lines

More information
Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Academic team

  • David Masip Rodó

    PhD in Computer Engineering (UAB). He teaches courses on artificial intelligence, infographic, computer vision and business intelligence. He is currently the director of the UOC Doctoral School. His research focuses on the study of computer vision algorithms dedicated to the analysis of human behaviour, facial perception and object and scene recognition.

25 years' experience in e-learning

In 1995 the UOC was launched as the world's first fully online university. More than 25 years later, we are still pioneers in digital education.

Our eLearning Innovation Center oversees the evolution of our educational model, to ensure unique, high-quality, connected and networked learning experiences.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    According to the Young University Rankings, published by Times Higher Education, we are fourth best in Spain.

  • Ranking

    Shanghai Ranking

    We are among the world's top 300 universities for communication and the top 500 for education.

  • Ranking

    U-Multirank

    Excellent ratings in knowledge transfer, regional engagement, and teaching and learning.

Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Call for applications

General requirements

To be eligible for the doctoral program, candidates must meet the general requirements of the University and those specific to the programme.

First, prospective candidates must demonstrate that they meet one of the following requirements:

  • Holding an official Spanish bachelor's degree, or equivalent, and a university master's degree, or equivalent, and having completed at least 300 ECTS credits in all these two programmes.
  • Holding an official Spanish university degree, corresponding to previous regulations of university teaching, and having completed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
  • Holding an official university degree from a country that is part of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that qualifies for entrance to official master's degree courses, and having completed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at...

To be eligible for the doctoral program, candidates must meet the general requirements of the University and those specific to the programme.

First, prospective candidates must demonstrate that they meet one of the following requirements:

  • Holding an official Spanish bachelor's degree, or equivalent, and a university master's degree, or equivalent, and having completed at least 300 ECTS credits in all these two programmes.
  • Holding an official Spanish university degree, corresponding to previous regulations of university teaching, and having completed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
  • Holding an official university degree from a country that is part of the European Higher Education Area (EHEA) that qualifies for entrance to official master's degree courses, and having completed a minimum of 300 ECTS credits in all official university studies, of which at least 60 must be at master's level.
  • Holding an official Spanish graduate degree, the duration of which, in accordance with Community law, is at least 300 ECTS credits. In this case, students must take the specific training components on a compulsory basis, unless the corresponding doctoral programme includes research training credits equivalent in formative value to research credits from master's degrees.
  • Holding an official university degree in which, after obtaining a training place in the corresponding test of access to specialised health training places, they have completed at least two years of training in a programme to obtain an official degree in one of the specialities of the health sciences with a positive evaluation.
  • Holding an official university degree from a country outside the EHEA, without the need for official validation, after verifying that the level of training is equivalent to that of official university master's degrees and that it allows access to doctoral studies in the country issuing the degree.
  • Holding a Spanish doctoral degree obtained in accordance with previous university regulations.
  • Holding a degree in architecture or engineering with an advanced studies diploma, obtained in accordance with the provisions of Royal Decree 778/1998, of 30 April, or having achieved the research sufficiency regulated in Royal Decree 185/1985, of 23 January.
  • Holding an official university degree that has obtained correspondence with level three of the Spanish Framework of Qualifications for Higher Education (MECES), in accordance with the procedure established in Royal Decree 967/2014, of 21 November, establishing the requirements and procedure for officially validating and declaring equivalence with regard to the official university degree and academic level and for validating foreign higher education studies, and the procedure for determining correspondence with the MECES levels of the official titles of architect, engineer, graduate, technical architect, technical engineer and diploma holder.

 

Prospective candidates who have not earned the credits for initiation to research in a university master¿s programme shall be obliged to undertake the complementary training determined in each case by the programme.

Admission to the doctoral programme of prospective candidates who hold only an official undergraduate degree which under EU law has a duration of 300 ECTS and who have not completed the courses and earned the credits for initiation to research in a university master's programme will be contingent on successful completion of the complementary training corresponding to the module, itinerary or initiation to research courses for the corresponding training period.

The programme's working languages are Catalan, Spanish or English. However, the university establishes as an entry requirement to demonstrate a level equivalent to B1 or upper-intermediate level of independent user of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). The level of English of the students who do not have an English level certification will be assessed by the Selection and Monitoring Committee during the course of the interview.

Admission requirements

This programme does not require a specific level of English, although it is necessary to have a minimum knowledge of the language in order to thoroughly understand scientific articles, interact fluently and naturally and produce scientific texts.

In order to receive 5% of the weighted points of the admission process referring to the accreditation of knowledge of English (a foreign language commonly used in the scientific community), you must have a minimum level of B1 in this language.

If you apply for a UOC grant, you must accredit a level equal to or higher than B2 from the time of application. For other grants, financial aid or research contracts, please consult the terms and conditions and requirements for each case (level of English and part-time or full-time format).

Admission documents

All candidates applying for admission to the UOC's doctoral programme in Tourism must provide the following documents:
 
- A photocopy of your national identity document (DNI), foreigner identification number (NIE) or passport.
 
- A letter of motivation detailing your specific reasons for applying for this programme and describing your research interests.
 
A letter of endorsement stating the name of the researcher who endorses your project.
 
- Your research or pre-project proposal.<...
All candidates applying for admission to the UOC's doctoral programme in Tourism must provide the following documents:
 
- A photocopy of your national identity document (DNI), foreigner identification number (NIE) or passport.
 
- A letter of motivation detailing your specific reasons for applying for this programme and describing your research interests.
 
A letter of endorsement stating the name of the researcher who endorses your project.
 
- Your research or pre-project proposal.
This should comprise a maximum of two pages with a description of your research interests and its link to the line of research you have chosen. This document must be as concise as possible and must contain the following sections:
 
  • Initial justification and fit with the line of research; the candidate must explain how the research idea fits with the line of research chosen.
  • Focus of the research issue or question.
  • Outline of the methodology.
  • Expected outcomes (an approximate idea).
 
- A CV detailing the master's or postgraduate programmes you have taken that are related to the research interests described in the statement of interest and, if applicable, a description of previous scientific output.
 
- An example of a recent academic paper (in Catalan, Spanish or English).
 
Academic certificates corresponding to your education to date, detailing the subjects taken and the marks obtained, the dates, the type of course, the number of credits and the average mark in the academic record (if these certificates have not been submitted already as proof of fulfilment of the admission requirements).
 
- Certificate showing you have the level of English required by the doctoral programme.
 
Documents demonstrating that you meet the admission requirements. You will find more information on the corresponding page in the Procedures section of the Virtual Campus.

Calendar

June 15, 2023: Start of access and admission call.

July 20, 2023: End of the access and admission call for doctoral programs. 

July 24, 2023: Period for claims.

July 25, 2023: Resolution and definitive publication of the admitted candidates to the doctoral programs. 

July 2023 - September 2023: Registration for the 2023-24 academic year.

September 2023: Start of the 2023-24 academic year.

 
Doctoral Programme in Tourism (interuniversity: UMA, UA, UCA, UCM, UEX, ULL, Nebrija, UOC, URJC, USC, US, UVIGO)

Request access

Apply for the Welcome and Information Service is a free, no-obligation procedure that provides you with a user name and password that will allow you to enter the UOC's Virtual Campus, from where you will be able to:

1.    Contact experts who will help you settle any doubts you may have about applying.
2.    Consult the Campus Secretary's Office for information about the programme of studies, enrolment prices, documentation, etc.

Access requirements

Before requesting access, check that you meet the requirements for the programme you want to be admitted to.

Access form

On the access form, you must give your personal details and the educational level you have attained.

Access Documentation

You will find a list of the documentation you need when you request access and can consult the Campus Secretary's Office.

Virtual campus

After you have requested access, you will receive a user name and password that will allow you to access the Virtual Campus, where you will find all the information and resources you may need.

Researcher

You will find the information to contact the lead researcher in the "research lines" section. The researcher can provide support for preparing your application and will be your sponsor, if he or she agrees. Once you have been admitted to the programme, he or she will advise and guide you in choosing courses, in accordance with your prior academic background, your interests and the amount of time you have.

Virtual Secretary's Office

There is a Procedure on the Campus where you can consult and manage all academic matters, such as viewing the programme of studies, payment options or the discounts available. 

You can complete the admission form the virtual campus Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation, where you will have to give your academic details, whether you want to apply for a grant and the research line you are interested in. 

You must submit an enrolment proposal after having chosen the courses you want to follow during the semester, which your tutor will analyse so that you can complete enrolment with his or her counselling. It is a step prior to completing enrolment.

Having completed the previous step, you must attach the documentation in the same section. You can see which documentation you must attach in the corresponding section within Procedures / Doctoral programme admission documentation.

When you have completed all the steps, the doctoral programme's academic committee will assess the applications that have been submitted. 

If you pass the first phase of the admission process, you will receive notification confirming that you have entered the second phase and a telephone interview will be scheduled.

If you pass the second phase of the admission process, you will receive notification to confirm that you have been admitted. You will have a maximum of one month (counting from the admission notification) to confirm your acceptance of the place on the doctoral programme; if this confirmation from you is not received, you will not be admitted to the programme.

It is at this point that you will be able to complete enrolment, choosing your preferred payment option from among those available. If you are eligible for any of the discounts stated in the Price Decree, you will have to submit the appropriate documentation, following the instructions given by the virtual Secretary's Office.

Remember that once you have enrolled, you will have ten days to send the admission documentation.

The Government of Catalonia establishes the public prices for credits and other academic services charged by public universities in Catalonia and the UOC. You can consult the prices in Decree 125/2023, of June 28th.

The fees will be those applicable when enrolment is completed. Subject to annual revisions.

Price and enrolment Fees
Price per credit
32,28€/cr*
Price per learning resources credit
15,16€/cr*
Biannual Fees
Fee for supervision, tutorship and continous assessment of the doctoral thesis
200,56€
Fee for the management of your record
54,54€
Fee for learning support services
101,47€
Fees
Fee for requesting your certificate
218,15€
Fee for oral examination and defence of the doctoral thesis
156,87€
Fee for requesting your record
54,54€
Academic pathway

This programme belongs to an academic pathway. Find out about the studies with which you can achieve your goals.

See pathway