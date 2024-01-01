Manifesto for academic integrity in teaching and learning

These mechanisms, structured around a culture of trust, must adapt flexibly and dynamically to the circumstances of each classroom and programme, as well as across the university as a whole. The aim is to promote the changes needed to strike new balances that will contribute to the creation of learning environments and enable progress towards a university culture that fosters integrity across the university.

Generative artificial intelligence is transforming the conditions of teaching, learning and assessment. The UOC promotes the responsible, critical and transparent use of this technology and supports students and teaching staff in developing the judgement required to decide when and how to use it in a way that is consistent with the learning objectives and the conditions of each assessed activity. The university is committed to ensuring the conditions that make integrity possible: clear and accessible rules, teaching and assessment design that promotes integrity, training and support for teaching staff, including faculty, course instructors and tutors, as well as appropriate tools and fair procedures. This responsibility is reciprocal.

In the online model, integrity in assessment rests first and foremost on the design of authentic and continuous assessment and on trust, rather than on generalized supervision. Safeguarding students' authorship and identity is also a matter of equity and rights. Where verification measures are required, the university will regulate and apply them with due regard for students' privacy, within its academic integrity governance framework.