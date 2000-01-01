Technical issues
Hardware and software requirements for studying at the UOC
The standard requirements for studying at the UOC are listed below.
To study at the UOC, you need a desktop computer or a laptop with an internet connection. It is recommended that your device can smoothly run the latest version of the web browsers recommended below, as well as office software (word processor, spreadsheets, etc.).
For assessment purposes, you must have a computer with the appropriate permissions to install online proctoring software and the necessary updates.
|Windows
For optimal performance, the recommended operating system is Windows 11 properly updated.
Final tests with online supervision are not compatible with Windows 10. The university cannot guarantee proper operation or the absence of technical issues when using this operating system. It should be noted that Windows 10 no longer receives update support from Microsoft.
|Linux
For optimal performance, the recommended operating systems are Ubuntu 20, Ubuntu 22 and Mint 21.
Due to the wide variety of distributions available, we do not specify all possible versions. In some cases, you will need to use a Windows emulator.
|MacOS
For optimal performance, the recommended operating system is macOS 13 Ventura or higher.
Final tests with online supervision are not compatible with macOS 11.7 Big Sur or older versions. The university cannot guarantee proper operation or the absence of technical issues in these cases.
|Mobile devices
|Android 10 or iOS / iPadOS 16 or higher
We recommend having the latest version installed.
|Windows
|Recommended browser: Google Chrome. Microsoft Edge and Opera are also supported.
|MacOS
|Recommended browsers: Google Chrome.
Safari is not a recommended browser and is not compatible with final assessment tests.
|Linux
|Recommended browsers: Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.
|Mobile devices
|Android / iOS: Chrome.
|Screen
|We recommend a minimum resolution of 1280 × 720 with a 16:9 aspect ratio.
|Devices
|It is essential to have a webcam (external or integrated into the computer), a microphone, and a second device with a camera (a smartphone or a tablet). To position this second device with a camera, depending on the space where you carry out the assessment activity, you may need a tripod or a stand.
Some courses may require the use of speakers.
|RAM memory
|For optimal performance, we recommend 8 GB of RAM or more.
|Disk space
|For optimal performance, we recommend at least 10 GB of free space on an SSD.
|Internet connection
|You can study using any broadband service: fibre, ADSL, mobile or satellite. A stable internet connection with a minimum speed of 10 Mbps is recommended.
We recommend not using a metered mobile data connection for downloading materials or software.
Although the latest versions of the browsers that we recommended in the point above include many of the necessary add-ons, we recommend that you install the latest versions of the following programs:
- Adobe Reader: this program lets you open and view materials in PDF format. You can download it for free from https://get.adobe.com/reader.
- Java: for running some of our interactive material. You can download this from https://www.java.com/en/.
|Hardware
|Operating systems
|Windows
|Windows 11
|GNU/Linux
|Ubuntu. Because of the wide variety of distributions available, we haven't listed all the possible versions here. You'll need to use an emulator (such as VirtualBox) in some cases.
For Apple, you'll need a device with Apple Silicon (M1, M2, M3, M4) and macOS 13 Ventura or higher, but bear in mind that you may not be able to use all the course software. With this in mind, we recommend having an alternative available.
Some courses use Jamovi and Labster software that are not compatible with 32-bit Windows operating systems. Check the specific requirements.
|UOC
|JAMOVI
|LABSTER
|Operating systems
|Browsers
|The latest version of Chrome
|Hardware