Facts and figures
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Ranking
CYD ranking
The UOC was ranked as the best online university in Spain by the 2026 CYD ranking.
-
Ranking
Times Higher Education
The UOC is the highest ranked online university from Spain in the 2027 Times Higher Education ranking.
-
Ranking
World University Rankings
The UOC is among the best 7% of universities in the world, according to the 2026 World University Rankings (CWUR).
Figures
- We are the UOC
- Study at the UOC
- Research
- Budget
UOC community
97.500
in academic year 2024-2025
Top Catalan university
by number of students
+ 130 countries
91 %
study and have a job
38 %
aged 25 to 34
58 %
women
2,803 students certified with at least 33% disability
Our university has the second highest number of students with disabilities in Spain
37.9% of Catalan university students living in rural areas study at the UOC
Do you know about the UOC Rural Network?
133.500 graduates
+150 countries
57 %
women
77 %
would choose the UOC again
81 %
would choose the same degree again
213 people
at year-end 2025
1,002 working at the UOC
at year-end 2025
6,541
in the 2025/2026 academic year. Course instructors and tutors
454 people
at year-end 2025
90% are doctoral degree holders
69% have further accreditations
Programmes offeredCourse offering
29
bachelor's degrees
54
university master's degrees
9
doctoral degree programmes
11
vocational training courses
244
lifelong learning courses
77
other UOC-specific programmes
4
courses at the UOC Coding School
40
UOC Skills Lab courses
5
preparatory courses for university master's degrees
64
courses at the Centre for Modern Languages
3
university entrance exam preparation courses
215
open courses
Research with impactResearch
+ 500
researchers
We structure our applied, interdisciplinary research around the major challenges of the future.
+ 32 M€
per year in funding for research projects
+ 200
competitive projects
5
researchers among the most cited in the world
5
Acadèmia d'Excel·lència awards
1.167
members of the UOC community supported in entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer (13 SpinUOC programmes)
6
spin-off companies
139
entrepreneurial projects in the technology and education sector supported through the pre-acceleration phase (7 EduTECH Emprèn programmes)
Budget
202,33 M€ expenditure
(2026 budget)
12,66 M€ investment
(2026 budget)
202,9 M€ in revenue
(2026 budget)