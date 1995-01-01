Campus
THE UNIVERSITY

Facts and figures

The UOC is a pioneering institution in online learning and educational innovation, and here are the facts and figures that prove it.
  • Ranking

    CYD ranking

    The UOC was ranked as the best online university in Spain by the 2026 CYD ranking.

  • Ranking

    Times Higher Education

    The UOC is the highest ranked online university from Spain in the 2027 Times Higher Education ranking.

  • Ranking

    World University Rankings

    The UOC is among the best 7% of universities in the world, according to the 2026 World University Rankings (CWUR).

Figures

UOC community

97.500

in academic year 2024-2025

Top Catalan university

by number of students

+ 130 countries

91 %

study and have a job

38 %

aged 25 to 34

58 %

women

2,803 students certified with at least 33% disability

Our university has the second highest number of students with disabilities in Spain

37.9% of Catalan university students living in rural areas study at the UOC

Do you know about the UOC Rural Network?

133.500 graduates

+150 countries

57 %

women

77 %

would choose the UOC again

81 %

would choose the same degree again

Research staff

213 people

at year-end 2025

Administrative staff

1,002 working at the UOC

at year-end 2025

Affiliated teaching staff*

6,541

in the 2025/2026 academic year. Course instructors and tutors

Teaching and research staff

454 people

at year-end 2025

90% are doctoral degree holders

69% have further accreditations

Programmes offered

Course offering
Academic year 2026/2027

29

bachelor's degrees

54

university master's degrees

9

doctoral degree programmes

11

vocational training courses

244

lifelong learning courses

77

other UOC-specific programmes

4

courses at the UOC Coding School

40

UOC Skills Lab courses

5

preparatory courses for university master's degrees

64

courses at the Centre for Modern Languages

3

university entrance exam preparation courses

215

open courses

Research with impact

Research

+ 500

researchers

5 research centres

We structure our applied, interdisciplinary research around the major challenges of the future.

+ 32 M€

per year in funding for research projects

+ 200

competitive projects

5

researchers among the most cited in the world

5

Acadèmia d'Excel·lència awards

1.167

members of the UOC community supported in entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer (13 SpinUOC programmes)

6

spin-off companies

139

entrepreneurial projects in the technology and education sector supported through the pre-acceleration phase (7 EduTECH Emprèn programmes)

Budget

202,33 M€ expenditure

(2026 budget)

12,66 M€ investment

(2026 budget)

202,9 M€ in revenue

(2026 budget)

Facts

The University