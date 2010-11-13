Campus
11/13/10

Graduation 2009-2010

11/13/10·09:30H Inactive
  • L'Auditori, Barcelona

Video of the session

Watch the video

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Graduació del curs 2009-2010 de la UOC a Madrid
Graduació del curs 2009-2010 de la UOC a Madrid
Graduació del curs 2009-2010 de la UOC a Barcelona
Graduació del curs 2009-2010 de la UOC a Barcelona