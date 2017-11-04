Campus
11/4/17

Graduation 2016-2017

11/4/17·09:30H Inactive
  • L'Auditori, Barcelona

Video of the session

Watch the video

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (010)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (009)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (008)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (007)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (006)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (005)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (004)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (003)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (002)
Graduació UOC BCN 09_30h 4-11-2017 (001)