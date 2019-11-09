Campus
11/9/19

Graduation 2018-2019

11/9/19·09:30H Inactive
  • L'Auditori, Barcelona

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F-2019-010-010 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-009 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-008 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-007 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-006 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-005 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-004 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-003 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-002 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019
F-2019-010-001 (A) Grad BCN 1a sessió 09-11-2019