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The University
University history and trajectory
Institutional events
Graduation ceremony
Last graduation ceremonies
Madrid 2021 (morning)
3/7/22
Graduation 2019-2020 and 2020-2021
3/7/22
·
16:00H
Inactive
Teatro Lope de Vega, Madrid
Video of the session
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Summary
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Photos from the event
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