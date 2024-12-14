Campus
12/14/24

Graduation 2022-2023 and 2023-2024

12/14/24·09:30H Inactive
  • Auditori UOC, Barcelona

Video of the session

Watch the video

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 010
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 009
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 008
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 007
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 006
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 005
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 004
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 003
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 002
Acte de Graduació Campus UOC 14-12-2024 (9h30) 001