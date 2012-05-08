Campus
honoris causa 2012

Aina Moll

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Aina Moll
Aina Moll
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Aina Moll

About the ceremony

  • 08/05/2012

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Aina Moll, doctora honoris causa per la UOC
Aina Moll, doctora honoris causa per la UOC
Aina Moll, doctora honoris causa per la UOC
Aina Moll, doctora honoris causa per la UOC
Aina Moll, doctora honoris causa per la UOC