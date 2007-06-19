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Honoris causa
Alain Touraine
honoris causa 2007
Alain Touraine
Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Alain Touraine
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Compendium of the ceremony
Library guide
Report on the ceremony
About the ceremony
19/06/2007
Photos from the event
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