Campus
honoris causa 2007

Alain Touraine

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Alain Touraine
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Alain Touraine

About the ceremony

  • 19/06/2007

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Alain Touraine Honoris UOC_2
Alain Touraine Honoris UOC_1
Alain Touraine Honoris UOC