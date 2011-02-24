Campus
honoris causa 2011

Brenda M. Gourley

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Brenda M. Gourley
Brenda M. Gourley
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Brenda M. Gourley

About the ceremony

  • 24/02/2011

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Brenda Gourley, doctora Honoris Causa UOC
Brenda Gourley, doctora Honoris Causa UOC
Brenda Gourley, doctora Honoris Causa UOC