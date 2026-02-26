HONORIS CAUSA 2026

Jeanette Winterson

Jeanette Winterson, born in Manchester in 1959, is one of the most influential British authors of the 21st century. She is renowned for her more than 30 works exploring gender issues, sexual identity and imagination. She rose to fame with her debut novel Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, followed by works such as The Passion or Frankissstein: A Love Story, and her memoir Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal? Winterson is also a poet and playwright, and combines her literary work with journalism. She has received Whitbread, BAFTA and Lambda awards, and an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to literature.