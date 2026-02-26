HONORIS CAUSA 2026
Jeanette Winterson
Jeanette Winterson, born in Manchester in 1959, is one of the most influential British authors of the 21st century. She is renowned for her more than 30 works exploring gender issues, sexual identity and imagination. She rose to fame with her debut novel Oranges Are Not the Only Fruit, followed by works such as The Passion or Frankissstein: A Love Story, and her memoir Why Be Happy When You Could Be Normal? Winterson is also a poet and playwright, and combines her literary work with journalism. She has received Whitbread, BAFTA and Lambda awards, and an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) and a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for services to literature.
Report on the ceremony
Winterson: "Use our privilege as universities to make this world a world we can be proud of in the future"
Library Guides
Coinciding with the UOC's award, we invite you to learn more about her career and works
"Technology has no morals. We do"
What makes us truly human in the age of artificial intelligence? Jeanette Winterson invites us to reflect on the intersection of technology, love, and identity in this conversation with Daniel Riera, Director of the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia, and Telecommunications.