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Honoris causa
Jordi Pujol
honoris causa 2006
Jordi Pujol
Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Jordi Pujol
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Compendium of the ceremony
LibGuide
Report on the ceremony
About the ceremony
09/06/2006
Photos from the event
The whole gallery of images