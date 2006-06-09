Campus
honoris causa 2006

Jordi Pujol

Ceremony to award an honorary doctorate
Jordi Pujol
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Jordi Pujol

About the ceremony

  • 09/06/2006

Photos from the event

The whole gallery of images

Honoris causa a Jordi Pujol
Honoris Causa a Jordi Pujol