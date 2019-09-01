Campus
Inaugural lecture 2019-2020

Universities must spearhead the 2030 Agenda

Cristina Gallach, High Commissioner for the 2030 Agenda
Universities must spearhead the 2030 Agenda
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Universities must spearhead the 2030 Agenda

About the inaugural lecture

  • September 2019

  • 01/09/2019

Previous inaugural lectures

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