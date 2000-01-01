Join our team
A place where your talent can thrive
Working at the UOC means developing your talent and contributing to the advancement of society through an innovative, global and flexible model.
The UOC brings together people from diverse backgrounds, united by a shared purpose: to promote access to quality higher education that empowers people to transform their lives and those of the people around them, while responding to the needs of society, the job market, research and the education of the future.
We are committed to attracting the best talent while ensuring equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or any other personal or social circumstance.
- Teaching and research staff
- Administrative staff
- Research staff
- Affiliated teaching staff
Teaching and research staff
Our teaching staff drive and lead online teaching, research and methodological innovation. We design high-quality curricula and content and transfer knowledge to society through an enterprising organization with a strong commitment to excellence.
We hold the European HR Excellence in Research award, which certifies our supportive research environment and our commitment to researchers’ career development. Our recruitment processes follow OTM-R (open, transparent and merit-based recruitment) principles.
Administrative staff
Our administrative staff are the engine that keeps the UOC running day in, day out, supporting the work of our teaching staff, researchers and students. We are looking for people who show autonomy, teamwork, innovation and a commitment to lifelong learning.
Research staff
Be part of an international, diverse and flexible team. Develop your projects in a collaborative environment that fosters interdisciplinarity, open knowledge and meaningful knowledge transfer to society.
We hold the HR Excellence in Research award and work to ensure open, transparent and merit-based recruitment (OTM-R).
Affiliated teaching staff
Affiliated teaching staff are non-faculty members who are experts in their fields and combine teaching at the UOC with their other main occupations.
Their role is to provide students with assistance and guidance in the different courses and programmes. There are two affiliated teaching staff profiles: tutors and course instructors.
The course instructors are responsible for answering queries, facilitating debate and giving student feedback. And to complement this, the tutors welcome new students, provide academic onboarding in relation to the study programme, and support students' development of skills for effective use of the Virtual Campus.
Get to know the UOC
We are a global university that operates fully online, enabling people to learn at any stage of their lives. We promote talent, research and knowledge transfer to transform society.
Jump in for a close-up view of our everyday activities and find out about the various profiles of people working at the UOC.
Why the UOC
01
University that delivers lifelong learning.
04
An institution that's changing the world.
02
A global university created in Barcelona.
05
A flexible, people-first organization.
03
Specialists in the information society.
06
A place where talent can grow.
Diversity at the UOC in figuresFacts & figures
97.500
students
133.000
graduates
667
faculty members & research staff
213
of which are full-time researchers
6.541
Affiliated teaching staff (course instructors and tutors)
1.002
administrative staff members