Join our team

Working at the UOC means developing your talent and contributing to the advancement of society through an innovative, global and flexible model.

The UOC brings together people from diverse backgrounds, united by a shared purpose: to promote access to quality higher education that empowers people to transform their lives and those of the people around them, while responding to the needs of society, the job market, research and the education of the future.

We are committed to attracting the best talent while ensuring equal opportunities for everyone, regardless of gender, age, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation or any other personal or social circumstance.