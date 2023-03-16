UOC takes part in European project on leadership for the digital transformation of universitiesThe aim of the Transforming Universities for the Digital Age (D-Transform) project is to introduce a leadership training programme for the presidents and vice presidents of European universities that takes into account the role of digital technologies and open educational resources (OER) to transform their institutions. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking part in this project, which is intended to help university governing bodies define their digital strategies and coordinate them with the public policies defined at national and European level. Funded by the strategic partnerships sub-programme of the Erasmus+ European financing programme, it has a budget of around half a million euros and will continue until 2017.
Marta Aymerich, UOC Vice President of Strategic Planning and Research and the researcher in charge of the project for the UOC, said that the aim of the project is to provide European university managers with "the tools they need for to transform higher education in the digital age". As part of the project, the UOC will be running two "leadership schools" and "contributing its own experience of having been founded as an exclusively digital institution," said Aymerich. She explained that the idea behind D-Transform is to help "facilitate the transition from an exclusively face-to-face education to one where digital technologies and open access resources have a greater influence" in terms of university governance.
The team
D-Transform was created from the experience and strength of a consortium consisting of the following participating institutions:
France's Fundació Maison des Sciences de l'Homme, which coordinates the project.
The UOC, the institution which is running two leadership schools for university management.
The Université de Lorraine (with contributions from Sero Consulting Ltd), which creates directives with recommendations for university strategies based on the use of e-learning.
METID - Politecnico di Milano, the institution coordinating the start-up of an online training kit.
The Budapest University of Technology and Economics, leading the Internal Quality Group.
EDEN (The European Distance and E-Learning Network), responsible for dissemination.