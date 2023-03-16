3/23/16 UOC takes part in European project on leadership for the digital transformation of universities The aim of the Transforming Universities for the Digital Age (D-Transform) project is to introduce a leadership training programme for the presidents and vice presidents of European universities that takes into account the role of digital technologies and open educational resources (OER) to transform their institutions. The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) is taking part in this project, which is intended to help university governing bodies define their digital strategies and coordinate them with the public policies defined at national and European level. Funded by the strategic partnerships sub-programme of the Erasmus+ European financing programme, it has a budget of around half a million euros and will continue until 2017.