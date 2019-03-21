One thousand students with disabilities study at the UOC

Of the 22,190 university students with disabilities in Spain, 1,243 study at the UOC, making it the university with the second largest population of disabled students after the UNED, according to the Guia d’atenció a la discapacitat a la universitat 2018 (Guide to disability assistance at university 2018) by the Universia Foundation.

In a UOC study carried out on this group, in which 421 people participated, 72.45% said that they chose online education because it was compatible with their activities and responsibilities; 85.56% were able to follow their studies and continuous assessment activities without accessibility issues; and 75.77% stated that they had not had any problems in keeping up with the pace of their classmates. To sum up, the UOC guarantees students’ access to all of the tools necessary to complete their studies.

The study was carried out by Elena Barberà and Eulàlia Hernández, from the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, with UOC Planning and Quality.

Two success stories

José Alberto Chamorro is studying for his bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering. Two years ago, while completing a questionnaire on the Statistics course at home, he suffered a seizure and, when in hospital, the doctors discovered a brain tumour on which they were able to intervene in time. "You could say that the UOC's educational model has saved my life. It allows me to study from home, at my own pace and as much as my illness permits. After a year and a half of craniotomies to remove as much of the tumour as possible, radiotherapy sessions and another year of chemotherapy, receiving this award has given me a great boost of energy and enthusiasm”, he acknowledged.

Núria Castellanos is studying for her bachelor's degree in Communication. She used to work in the marketing department of a pharmaceutical company. She liked the job a lot; but when she was told she had to undergo a very aggressive operation for a spinal condition, she realized it would be very difficult to return to work. “At that difficult time, I decided to fulfil my dream of becoming a university student. I studied for a month for the entrance exam for over-25s and I got in. A friend of mine took care of my enrolment while I was still in intensive care. I needed to have projects to make me feel that everything would be okay, and, in September 2012, despite the high doses of medication, I started. Studying meant having an objective to help me through my struggle and to keep my mind occupied”, she said, thinking back.

Chamorro and Castellanos are two of the students that received grants thanks to the Randstad Foundation's and the UOC's first grant programme, which had a budget of 20,000 euros.





The Randstad Foundation

The Randstad Foundation was created in 2004 with the mission of achieving equal employment opportunities through the integration of people at risk of social exclusion in the workplace. It focuses on five specific groups at risk of social and occupational exclusion: people with different abilities, women and men over 45, immigrants with difficulty accessing jobs, women who are victims of domestic violence and single-parent families.

The UOC, an inclusive university

Since its beginnings, the UOC has been committed to the social inclusion of people with disabilities. Therefore, it seeks to provide accessibility for anyone who wants to form part of the various groups in our community (students, temporary lecturers, teaching staff and administration staff). In order to further its commitment to guaranteeing accessibility, the UOC has created the accessibility programme.