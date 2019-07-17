Peru now recognizes UOC-certified degrees

SUNEDU's list features Spain's top universities, as rated by some of the most prestigious international education rankings, including QS World University Rankings, Times Higher Education World University Rankings, Academic Ranking of World Universities (otherwise known as the Shanghai Ranking) and Scimago Institutions Rankings. The Scimago list ranks just the 500 top universities.

For university-certified degrees to be officially recognized in Peru, SUNEDU dictates that master's degrees and bachelor's degrees must comprise at least 60 and 180 ECTS (European Credit Transfer System) credits, respectively.

Students and alumni in Peru were already able to obtain recognition from the Government of Peru for official degrees they had studied at the UOC. Now, however, they will be able to obtain recognition for of all types of UOC studies and programmes, official or UOC-certified, as long as the degree fulfils the previously mentioned condition regarding the minimum number of credits.

The UOC appears at position 39 on SUNEDU's list, as "Universidad Abierta de Cataluña". It is one of 53 Spanish institutions on the list and among 9 from Catalonia. It is the only online university to make the classification.