On Wednesday 16 September, the UOC is starting the 2020/2021 academic year, defined by its "normality". More than 56,500 students are embarking on courses at the online university, whose methodology means that its teaching, learning and continuous assessment activities can continue as usual, regardless of the measures and restrictions on mobility and physical presence imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UOC, which will soon be celebrating its 25th anniversary, is extending the measures adopted during the last academic year as a result of the state of emergency declared by the Spanish government. "We have only had to adapt certain processes that required some sort of physical presence," explained Carles Sigalés, Vice President for Teaching and Learning. In this respect, in order to avoid any unnecessary risks, the final assessment tests (synthesis tests and exams) and final bachelor's and master's degree project defences will be done online.

The UOC is thus adhering to the recommendations of the Catalan Inter-university Council (CIC), which has declared this academic year to be an "exceptional period", allowing universities to adapt their teaching practices to abide by the health and safety measures in force at any given time while at the same time providing the most "normal" possible education.