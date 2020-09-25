Intensity of use of Wikipedia and academic performance depend on discipline

The positive impact of using Wikipedia on students' marks is most noticeable in the courses related to consumer behaviour (+0.904) and human resources (+0.705). On the other two courses, the students that used Wikipedia also achieved higher marks, but did not reap the same academic benefit (marketing, +0.407; statistics, +0.634).

"Previous studies have shown that the way information is treated can be more or less accurate depending on the discipline. Therefore, teachers' opinions of Wikipedia vary according to which discipline they're in," Meseguer noted. "Bearing that in mind, it seems reasonable to think that students taking courses in different areas of knowledge benefit differently from the use they make of Wikipedia."

The results also show that students' perceptions of Wikipedia do not generally depend on their academic performance, although they are influenced by the discipline of each course.

Wikipedia contributes to deeper understanding and improved critical thinking

Using a great variety of information and learning resources, like Wikipedia, can prove a huge challenge for students when trying to relate, organize and integrate information from diverse sources and build coherent knowledge. Meseguer said: "When there are inconsistencies between sources of information students look at the entire content worked on to integrate it appropriately. This aids deeper, more complete understanding of the subject, including various perspectives and ideas, plus it improve critical thinking skills."

"The results of this research can help professors and higher education professionals to overcome the mistrust of Wikipedia and foster its inclusion in the set of learning resources of the various courses," he noted. "We recommend that the actors of higher education promote its use as a main source of information, along with conventional teaching materials, to offer students a richer diversity of information and learning resources."

Meseguer concluded: "Even so, we should remember that there's room for improvement in many Wikipedia articles, particularly in regard to thoroughness – especially compared to conventional learning resources. And, although students' perception of the benefits of learning from Wikipedia is positive, regardless of their academic level, this perception is somewhat lower than their perception of conventional materials."

