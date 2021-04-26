Netflix commits to local productions to continue leading the streaming platform market

The various methods that Netflix employs when premiering its content favour the international success of original local productions and, at the same time, act as a safety net for these films in an audiovisual industry in constant evolution.

A study conducted by Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) researchers Antoni Roig, Judith Clares and Jordi Sánchez, published in the open access journal Communication & Society, has analysed the various systems and schedules implemented by the American entertainment platform in recent years in relation to its original feature films, which have allowed it to become the leader in the distribution of on-demand audiovisual content.

According to the authors, the approaches adopted by Netflix form part of a global expansion plan to consolidate its position as the standard-bearer in the video-on-demand platform market. "Netflix has prepared a much more diverse and global strategy than its initial original productions suggested,” explained Antoni Roig, a member of the Mediaccions research group of the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and lead author of this study.

Specifically, its original films strategy is built on the convergence of various methods: premieres at cinemas, participation in film festivals, small experiments based on trial and error, and local production in countries where the streaming service is available. "In-house production is essential to be able to offer innovative, original content to subscribers in the fight to continue leading the sector and differentiate itself from the rest of the on-demand and streaming platforms," said Judith Clares, a researcher from the GAME group of the UOC's Faculty of Information and Communication Sciences and one of the authors of this research study.

One of the main objectives of Netflix's strategy was to achieve film industry recognition in order to legitimize its audiovisual productions as high culture and not just disposable entertainment. Accordingly, one of the strategies adopted by the platform was to commit to participating in international film festivals and producing films by prestigious directors.

In fact, this strategy reaped its first rewards with the film Roma, which was produced by Netflix and directed by the Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón. This feature won three Oscars in 2019, including the awards for Best International Feature Film and Best Director. "Roma, for example, forms part of Netflix's long-term efforts to support the film industry. At first glance the platform may seem to focus on commercial films, but it has also invested in specialized products like this, which have more cultural significance," said Roig.

Furthermore, Netflix has increased its investment in in-house production and distribution to offer original films to its subscribers and differentiate itself from rival platforms. It has also committed to premiering films online before releasing them at cinemas. "These companies are looking for ways to reinvent themselves and have new content so their users can enjoy it even before it is available at cinemas," explained Clares.