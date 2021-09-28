The UOC invests in a start-up that provides easier access to 3D motion capture technology

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has agreed to invest €80,000 in Chordata Motion, a start-up that specializes in developing motion capture and 3D digitization suits. The shareholding has been acquired via Invergy, the UOC's investment vehicle. Chordata Motion intends to use this new finance to fund its market launch, further R&D to improve its current product range, and advertising in order to achieve faster growth. This start-up was one of the winners of the 2019 edition of SpinUOC, the University's annual entrepreneurship programme.

An American anthropology professor who uses motion capture to understand how our ancestors started to walk. An Indian start-up that makes assistance and rehabilitation devices for people with functional diversity and studies the way our bodies move in order to achieve the most accurate adaptations. Or a New York-based Italian architect who designed a sculpture combining the concepts of movement, voids and solids to test the boundaries of art and technology. These are some of the practical applications made to date for the product made by Chordata Motion, a company founded in 2019 by three partners to provide technological solutions to both businesses and individuals.

Although until now it has been working with prototypes paid for by the UOC's recent investment, Chordata Motion will launch its first marketable version in late 2021. "Thanks to the financial support provided by the University, we can fund and speed up developments that are key to our current and future products, as well as establish strategic partnerships that we believe will yield great results," said the start-up's CEO, Juancho Casañas.

Mireia Riera, director of the UOC's R&I department, explained that this is because: "This entrepreneurial project fits in perfectly with Invergy's investment strategy: it's from the UOC community, it's innovative and it falls under the field of ICT. Plus, Chordata Motion' product that has applications in a variety of sectors, including academia, medicine, industrial design and sports, and has growth potential, an international outlook and a fully dedicated and highly committed team."