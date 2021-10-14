Immersive art on the rise

Spectators can become a drop of water dripping down a tree, live a transformative experience through fiction to heal childhood trauma, participate in a story through motor movements or enter a virtual space through breathing. Immersive art has an infinite number of expressions, but it always seeks to fully involve the subject in what they are experiencing. "The best type of immersion is always the one that can put the person inside the piece of art or story they are looking into," explained Pau Alsina, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities. Nowadays, thanks to greater accessibility and advances in digital technologies that emphasize the creation of increasingly daring virtual realities, this type of art is enjoying a resurgence.

The enormous difference with the 1990s, the time of the first great boom and experimentation with immersive creation, is that we have gone from facing huge costs to a situation in which technologies have become inclusive and cheaper. "Head-mounted displays are now nowhere near as large and fragile as they used to be and their ready availability means that they are practically everywhere," explained Pau Alsina. However, some people still decry that they are not yet fully democratized and there is still a long way to go until these kinds of devices can reach people other than the wealthy classes of the first world.

To overcome the cost problems of individual devices, there is a type of immersive art that reaches the public through large facilities. Earlier this year, France's largest museum collection, the Réunion des Musées Nationaux announced a new Grand Palais Immersif as a space "specializing in the production, operation and dissemination of digital exhibitions." The project was undoubtedly originated by increased demand for digital exhibitions and their success among audiences not usually found at art venues.

An example of this is the Atelier des Lumières, France's first digital art centre, which after opening in Paris in 2018 managed to attract some 2.5 million visitors to its exhibitions before the pandemic hit. The Atelier has become a must for immersive art lovers, and stunning exhibitions have been held there, such as 'Monet, Renoir, Chagall... Journeys Around the Mediterranean', 'Colours X Colours', 'Terra Magnifica', 'Dreamed Japan' and 'Van Gogh, the Starry Night'.

In Barcelona, one of the most successful events of recent times was the recent 'Klimt, the Immersive Experience', held at the IDEAL Digital Arts Centre with large immersive projections, more than 1,000 square meters of screens, virtual reality headsets, exhibition spaces and other interactive tools. The event, created by Layers of Reality and the Belgian studio Exhibition Hub, was held simultaneously in Barcelona and Brussels. We will have to wait until it closes on 17 November for the final attendance figures, but between April and the end of September it had already been visited by 120,000 people. 'Klimt' is the third large-format event at the centre, which has already welcomed more than 300,000 visitors since it first opened its doors in November 2019. The previous experience, based around the figure of Claude Monet, received nearly 150,000 visitors, while the pioneering 'Barcelona Photographic Memory' was visited by 40,000 people despite the impact on capacity and opening schedules brought about by the Covid-19 crisis.

Around the world, art groups such as the Japanese teamLab continue to enjoy spectacular popularity and mass appeal, and have also successfully taken different forms through events such as the teamLab Planets physical museum and the digital event teamLab Borderless. An exhibition by this group will be held at the CaixaForum in Barcelona until January 2022.