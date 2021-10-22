A subscription to a paid scientific journal can cost up to €40,000 per year, and a researcher wishing to publish in one of those journals may have to pay between €500 and €5,000 per paper. In this context, the pandemic has shown that peer-reviewed scientific papers (those that have been reviewed by experts before publication) published in open-access journals and open-access scientific data facilitate scientific research, as claimed by UNESCO.

"In the early days of the pandemic, scientific journals published articles on SARS-CoV-2 as open-access content, helping both healthcare professionals and the scientific community collaborate on a global scale," explained Marta Aymerich, the vice president for Strategic Planning and Research of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

According to Aymerich, apart from the pandemic crisis, "open access is a good thing because it makes research accessible to anyone wishing to consult it, whether their aim is to learn more, apply its results or build further knowledge." "Furthermore, thanks to open access, whether or not a particular piece of scientific work becomes known does not depend on a journal's self-serving interests but on the interest sparked by the research itself, which increases the likelihood of collaboration," she added.

During International Open Access Week, which will take place from 25 to 31 October, the UOC will be highlighting its commitment to its researchers sharing scientific results – as well as other knowledge generated by various groups at the University – as open-access content, as per its Open Knowledge Plan. As part of this Plan, earlier this year the University approved an Open Knowledge Policy that promotes open-access availability not only of scientific and academic publications but also of students' publications, the University's own documents and research data.

The aim is to "strengthen and consolidate our commitment to the open-access model that is spreading around the world", said Pastora Martínez-Samper, vice president for Globalization and Cooperation, who is taking part in national and international forums to promote open science. "We are turning the UOC into an open hub that projects knowledge while connecting with external contributions and prospering," she emphasized.