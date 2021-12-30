Challenging translation historiography

In their case study on the circulation of translations between 1898 and 1945, Roig-Sanz and Fólica used the 28 million volumes in the catalogue of Spain's National Library. Despite methodological challenges, including comparing results with the metadata from other Ibero-American library catalogues, the study successfully provides a new view of the major Spanish-language publishing centres, the most commonly translated languages and the Hispanic and foreign authors with most works.

"One of the main objectives of this new approach is to challenge the national historiographies of translation," they said. "This can prove very valuable not just for researchers working on periods of history when geographical borders were altered and significant changes took place, but also for research on smaller, less translated literatures."

Roig-Sanz, D; Fólica, L. Big translation history. Data science applied to translated literature in the Spanish-speaking world, 1898–1945. Translation Spaces , Vol. 10, no. 2, 2021, pp. 231–259. https://doi.org/10.1075/ts.21012.roi

